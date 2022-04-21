How to get Ramadan Tokens fast in Free Fire: Claim gun skins, banner, pin, and more

Garena introduced the new set of Ramadan events shortly after the conclusion of the Free Fire x BTS partnership event that had players occupied for weeks. The newly published calendar provided players with an in-depth overview of the extensive list of events and associated rewards available in the coming days.
One of the events that is underway requires gamers to collect Ramadan Tokens by various methods and subsequently exchange these for numerous rewards, including a permanent AK skin, avatar, banner, pin and more. Here is a detailed guide on how players can quickly collect the tokens for the corresponding items.
Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing it. They can opt for the MAX version instead.
Ways to collect Ramadan Tokens in Free Fire and exchange them for the rewards
Developers have offered multiple ways to get Ramadan Tokens in Free Fire, including daily missions and aftermatch drops.
Daily missions
Players can check out these missions and collect Ramadan Tokens from the special event's interface. These missions in Free Fire refresh daily at 4 AM IST (GMT +5:30), and the list is as follows:
- Play for 15 minutes: 1x Ramadan Token
- Play 2 CS games: 1x Ramadan Token
- Play 2 BR games: 1x Ramadan Token
- Log in: 1x Ramadan Token
Aftermatch drop
Gamers may earn these unique tokens simply by playing any mode within Free Fire. Users will earn two Ramadan Tokens for each match, with a daily cap of five. Between 3 May and 5 May, the set restrictions on the maximum number of tokens collected per day will be lifted, and gamers will be able to gather an unlimited number of aftermatch drops. However, this limit will be reinstated on 6 May.
Players may exchange tokens in the Classic and Premium Store. The former is already underway, while the latter will start on 8 May. The list of rewards and the corresponding requirements are as follows:
Classic Store
- Bloom of Luck Pin – 20x Ramadan Tokens
- Cherished Emerald Avatar – 10x Ramadan Tokens
- Cherished Emerald Banner – 10x Ramadan Tokens
- Death Eye’s Weapon Loot Crate – 5x Ramadan Tokens
- Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate – 5x Ramadan Tokens
Premium Store
- AK47 Emerald Power – 50x Ramadan Tokens
- 1x Weapon Royale Voucher – 10x Ramadan Tokens
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate – 10x Ramadan Tokens
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate – 10x Ramadan Tokens
- 200x Universal Fragments – 5x Ramadan Tokens
- Gold Royale Voucher – 5x Ramadan Tokens
Steps to collect the rewards in Free Fire
Step 1: Players may open the event tab and select the Ramadan 2022 tab after collecting sufficient tokens.
Step 2: Next, they may select the preferred store and press the 'Claim' button beside the rewards.
Since players have a lot of time to collect Ramadan Tokens, gamers should stack them up for the AK47 gun skin. If they have sufficient additional tokens, they should get other preferred items as well.