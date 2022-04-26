How to collect stamps in Free Fire Ramadan event to unlock rare bundle/rewards

Stamp Collection, the most anticipated Free Fire Ramadan event, has finally arrived in the battle royale title, putting an end to players' long wait. Gamers have been waiting for its inclusion since the Ramadan event calendar was unveiled, as it features a permanent bundle as one of the rewards.

In addition to the attractive bundle, users can earn 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers and 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers by fulfilling the conditions until 8 May 2022. This event undoubtedly provides gamers with the potential to earn rewards worth hundreds of diamonds.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Users from the region should not download or play the battle royale title. Instead, they can play Free Fire MAX as it was not included on the list of banned games.

Steps to collecting stamps in Free Fire Ramadan event to get Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle

The new Stamp Collection event in Free Fire started on 26 April 2022 and requires users to collect unique Stamps. To do this, players must complete a set of daily missions to acquire a unique token which is as follows:

The daily missions (Image via Garena)

Login: 1 Token

Play 1 game: 1x Token

Play 3 games: 1x Token

Kill 12 enemies: 2x Tokens

Play more than 15 minutes: 2x Token

Subsequently, players may then use the Tokens to spin for a Stamp randomly. Only eight of these are available since the Peak day Stamp will only be available between 3 and 5 May.

The event also features the functionality of sharing and requesting Stamps, allowing players to assist their friends in collecting the whole set by sending Stamps that they have in excess, i.e., more than two.

The three rewards (Image via Garena)

Once individuals have reached a certain threshold, they will receive a particular item. The items up for grabs are as follows:

Collect three badges to receive a 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date 31 May 2022)

Collect six badges to receive a 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date 31 May 2022)

Collect nine badges to receive Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle

Steps to acquiring the badge and collecting the rewards in Free Fire

Step 1: After accessing the event interface, gamers can collect the Tokens by clicking on the 'Get' button below the spin.

Step 2: Subsequently, they must press the pin button to draw a random Stamp.

Step 3: Once they have collected the required number of unique Stamps, they can collect the given prizes.

The ask feature (Image via Garena)

Players may also make use of the 'Ask' and 'Give' features to get ones that they have not yet received. The prizes up for grabs in this event are extremely valuable, with similar items requiring hundreds of diamonds, and participants should make every effort to obtain them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu