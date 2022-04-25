How to get free Emerald Slicer skin and legendary emote in Free Fire today

Free Fire gamers look forward to the game's top up events since they guarantee a specific collection of items in exchange for purchasing a specified quantity of diamonds. These also enhance the overall top up value by offering a good set of cosmetics for free. Garena had also offered multiple characters for free as part of these events in 2020.

Fortunately for players, these events have become a staple fixture of the game, with a new one usually added to the battle royale title immediately after the conclusion of an existing one.

The leaks of the Ramadan Top Up in Free Fire started circulating a few days ago. However, the rewards and criteria for acquiring them differ from those mentioned in the leaks. The event offers two legendary rewards, including a machete skin and an emote, to players who purchase a total of 500 diamonds.

New Free Fire Ramadan Top Up provides Emerald Slicer and Booyah Sparks emote

The top up event provides two free rewards (Image via Garena)

The new Ramadan Top Up was added to Free Fire on 25 April 2022 (just after the end of Spirit Unbroken Top Up). This one offers legendary items that are even more appealing. Users need to purchase a total of 500 diamonds to be eligible for all the rewards.

Players will have time until 3 March 2022 to complete the given requirements and acquire the following rewards:

Purchase 200 diamonds to get free Emerald Slicer

Purchase 500 diamonds to get free Booyah Sparks emote

Users need to purchase diamonds worth ₹400 to get both of them for free.

These items are considered free because users are not required to spend the diamonds they purchase to receive the rewards from the event.

Steps to purchase the diamonds to collect the rewards

Gamers may follow these steps to easily top up diamonds within Free Fire and acquire the rewards:

Step 1: Users can sign in to their Free Fire account and open the top up section.

Step 2: Next, they must purchase the required in-game currency while also considering the requirements for the top up event.

Complete the top up by purchasing the given number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they may make the payment through the desired method. The diamonds are usually immediately added to the player's account.

Once the diamonds have been added, players may access the event tab and collect the rewards from the Ramadan Top Up.

Users who intend to acquire diamonds in the near future will receive more value by purchasing the diamonds during a top up event. For instance, if players purchased such an emote from the Emote Party or the shop, they would have to pay hundreds or even thousands of diamonds. In contrast, individuals can receive the Booyah Sparks emote for free as part of the Ramadan Top Up.

Edited by Siddharth Satish