Free Fire ID of Gyan Gaming: Lifetime stats, real name, YouTube income, and more

Sujan Mistry, popularly known as Gyan Gaming in the Indian Free Fire community, is a leading Free Fire content creator in the country in terms of subscribers. He has uploaded over 2100 videos, adding a massive 1.694 billion views.

Gyan Gaming regularly streams the title and has made his name among the players, boasting a subscriber count of 12.1 million. Moreover, he has earned 500k subscribers and 82.36 million views in the previous 30 days.

Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Gaming's ID is 70393167 and the Free Fire statistics within the game are:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats of the content creator in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has played 18764 squad matches and has a win tally of 6687 games, securing a win ratio of 35.63%. With 66692 frags, the user has accumulated a K/D ratio of 5.52.

The player has 509 Booyahs in 2220 duo games, translating to a win percentage of 22.92%. In total, he has eliminated 6064 foes, managing a kill-to-death ratio of 3.54.

Lastly, Gyan Gaming has 1397 solo matches to his name, beating opponents on 159 occasions, converting in a win percentage of 11.38%. The YouTuber has racked up 2348 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan hasn't played any solo matches in the present season (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has emerged victorious in 68 of the 263 squad matches in the current ranked season, approximating a win percentage of 25.85%. With 1435 frags, he has retained a K/D ratio of 7.36.

He has played one duo match and is yet to feature in a solo game.

Note: Gyan Gaming's statistics in Free FIre will change as he participates in more matches.

YouTube Income

Gyan Gaming has earned 82.36 million views (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, Gyan Gaming reportedly earns around $20.6K - $329.5K every month from YouTube. While the website states that the yearly earnings are between - $247.1K - $4M.

Channel

Also Read

Gyan Gaming has been uploading videos to YouTube for more than three years and started his journey with Clash of Clans, later switching to Free Fire. As mentioned earlier, his subscriber count is more than 12.1 million, while the total views are more than 1.6 billion.

Edited by Srijan Sen