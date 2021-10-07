Free Fire ID of Helping Gamer: Stats, K/D ratio, earnings, and more details in October 2021

Sarfraj, popularly known as Helping Gamer, has earned a reputation as one of India's most prolific Free Fire content creators. The name of his channel indicates that he uploads guides, tips, and other videos to help other players in the game's community.

Over the years, Helping Gamer has amassed a rather large fanbase on YouTube and currently boasts a subscriber count of over 6.87 million. Furthermore, he has amassed 453.86 million views on his videos.

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID and stats

Helping Gamer's Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Helping Gamer has made 6971 appearances in squad mode and has secured 1146 first-place finishes, adding up to a win percentage of 16.43%. With 15835 frags, the player has maintained a kill-to-death ratio of 2.72.

Apart from this, he has stood victorious in 187 of the 2889 duo games, upholding a win rate of 6.47%. In the process, he has racked up 5506 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.04.

The content creator has also featured in 2785 solo matches and has come out on top on 170 occasions, having a win ratio of 6.10%. At a K/D ratio of 1.83, he has notched 4773 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the ongoing season, Helping Gamer has played 16 squad games and has a win tally of two, which comes down to a win rate of 12.50%. He has notched precisely 80 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.71.

The YouTuber has also participated in two solo matches and has bagged 11 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Earnings

Helping Gamer's earnings and other details on YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Helping Gamer's estimated monthly earnings and yearly income is between $3.6K - $57.9K and $43.5K - $695.4K, respectively (source: Social Blade).

YouTube channel

Helping Gamer has periodically created content for Free Fire over the past few years. There are presently 778 videos on his channel, with the most-viewed video garnering 11 million views.

In the previous 30 days, Helping Gamer received 70 thousand subscribers and 14.48 million views, according to Social Blade.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Helping Gamer plays more games in Free Fire

Edited by Srijan Sen