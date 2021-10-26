Free Fire ID of OP BNL: Stats, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings in October 2021

Free Fire has grown in popularity throughout the world, fueling growth in content creation and other game-related fields. Oussema Elloumi, aka OP BNL, is one of the most recognizable figures from the Middle East region.

OP BNL has been creating YouTube videos related to the game for quite some time. Over this period, he has racked up over 7.43 million subscribers, alongside a total view count that is over 511.30 million. In addition, he has 964 thousand followers on his official Instagram handle.

OP BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

OP BNL’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP BNL has 27937 squad games to his name and has 3872 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win rate of 13.85%. With 95048 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Meanwhile, he has featured in 778 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 84, leading to a win percentage of 10.79%. In the process, he has 1450 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The internet star has made 1277 appearances in solo mode as well and has 79 Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 6.18%. He has 2447 kills, with a K/D ratio of 2.04.

Ranked stats

OP BNL’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

OP BNL has only played ranked squad matches in the current season and hasn’t participated in any other modes. The YouTuber has secured a single win in 33 games, retaining a win percentage of 3.03%. With a K/D ratio of 2.50, he has bagged 80 kills.

Monthly earnings

OP BNL's income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, BNL’s monthly earnings through his channel lie between $2.7K and $42.4K.

YouTube channel

OP BNL has periodically posted content on YouTube relating to Garena Free Fire, with the oldest video dating to June 2019. In the last 30 days, he has gained 90 thousand subscribers and 10.6 million views, according to Social Blade.

He also has another channel named BNL TV with over 423 thousand subscribers.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as OP BNL plays more games in Free Fire.

