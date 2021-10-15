Free Fire ID of Raistar: Stats, headshots percentage, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more

Free Fire has turned into a sensation in India, becoming one of the most popular titles on handheld devices. The enormous user base of the game has also contributed to an increase in content creation, streaming, and other fields. As a result, several YouTubers, like Raistar, have seen a boom in their popularity.

Raistar's YouTube channel has 5.84 million subscribers and 130.13 million views at the time of writing this article. His Instagram account has 2.3 million followers as well.

Raistar's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has emerged victorious in 2708 of the 16071 lifetime squad matches in Free Fire, leading to a win rate of 16.85%. In these, he has 52911 kills with 25098 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio and a headshot percentage of 3.96 and 47.43%, respectively.

In the duo mode, he has appeared in 4489 matches and bettered his foes in 706, converting to a win percentage of 15.72%. He has 14355 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.79. Out of these, there are 5243 headshots for a rate of 36.52%.

Lastly, Raistar has participated in 3531 solo games and has a winning tally of 401, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.35%. With 10749 kills and 4672 headshots, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.43 and a headshot percentage of 43.46%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Raistar has featured in 173 squad matches in the current season and has outclassed his enemies in 22, maintaining a win percentage of 12.71%. He has accumulated 454 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.01, and has 310 headshots for a headshot rate of 68.28%.

Apart from this, the prominent YouTuber has played a single solo game and has only one kill, which was a headshot.

Monthly earnings

These are the monthly earnings of Raistar (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Raistar's monthly earnings from his YouTube channel range between $1.8 and $28.3K.

YouTube channel

Despite the fact that Raistar only has 33 videos on his channel, he has amassed a tremendous following. The most-watched one presently stands at a massive view count of over 11 million.

As per the Social Blade website, Raistar has garnered 220 thousand subscribers and 7.069 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Raistar plays more games.

