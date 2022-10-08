Free Fire ID unban tricks: Real or Fake?

Free Fire and its MAX version have seen immense success since their respective launch, boasting a massive collective active user base. Garena, with consistent updates, has ensured that the numbers don't see a dip and that the games remain relevant among the masses.

However, one drawback of having a huge user base is the increased number of cheaters and hackers. Thus, the developers/publishers have adopted a strict approach against any cheating by imposing bans.

Hence, consequently, one will have to face the penalty of account suspensions, permanent or temporary, based on the severity of their offense. Furthermore, Garena's stance on cheating is pretty firm and due to their zero-tolerance policy, account bans have become non-negotiable.

Players using any unofficial third-party programs on Free Fire won't be able to revoke the ban

Cheating in Free Fire or its MAX variant (Image via Garena)

With one Google or YouTube search, one can access several websites or videos that claim to provide unban tricks for in-game bans. However, if players are guilty of using hacks, mods, scripts, or even third-party boosters, they won't be able to get the ban revoked.

As per Garena, it is illegal to use unofficial third-party programs like hacks, scripts, and booster apps or install a modified game client to gain an unfair advantage in the game. Thus, anyone who gets detected by the Anti-Hack Operations Team will be handed a ban.

Moreover, Garena has reiterated that every account detected by their team and is facing a ban is guilty of cheating. The decision to ban accounts is taken on the basis of convincing evidence that they are involved in cheating or hacking.

Furthermore, Garena has stressed its zero-tolerance policy against cheating time and again, as mentioned in FF/FF MAX Help Centre's anti-hack FAQs:

"Free Fire has a zero-tolerance policy against cheating. we will permanently ban their accounts used for cheating. Devices used for cheating will also be banned from playing Free Fire again using any other accounts."

Not only will the players receive a permanent ban, but devs will also ban the device they were using from playing the game forever. Hence, one should avoid using unfair means to get the gameplay advantage in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX, as no unban tricks will work in their favor.

However, if gamers feel that they have been banned wrongfully, they can submit their request at the FF/FF MAX help center.

Six Steps to submit a ticket against the ban

How to submit a request against the in-game ban (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to submitting a request to the FF/FF MAX help center against the ban:

Step 1: Open the Help Center using the link below: https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us

Step 2: Sign in using your account from the platform attached to your FF/FF MAX Player ID.

Step 3: Tap on your account on the homepage and select "Submit a Request."

Step 4: Select the required game (India: Free Fire MAX for Indian users).

Step 5: Choose "Ban Appeal" as the type of request and start writing about your issue in English in the description box. Elaborate on why your account was wrongfully banned.

Step 6: Double-check the information and submit the request.

The site will generate a ticket, and you will have to wait for the developer's reply, which may take a few days. You can return to the site later to check the status of your request via "My Requests."

