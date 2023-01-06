Free Fire Incubator: How to get Jubilee Dragontail Vector and more gun skin? (MAX version)

Garena recently added several Incubators to Free Fire MAX, with the latest launching today. Luck Royale features a selection of visually appealing vector skins that also offer strong attributes, making them an appealing option.

You will first have to make spins using diamonds to acquire the items and later utilize the collected materials for the preferred rewards. Furthermore, the ongoing Incubator has a long duration, unlike the few previous iterations of the luck royale.

New Incubator is available in Free Fire MAX

Garena introduced the new Incubator in Free Fire MAX, and it will be available for the next 39 days. A single one costs 40 diamonds, while a pack of five spins will set you back with 180 diamonds.

Instead of diamonds, you can also utilize an Incubator voucher to draw the rewards. You will receive items randomly from the following prize pool:

There are a total of 12 items available in the Incubator (Image via Garena)

Blueprint: Regal Steelings

Cube Fragment

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Shirt Loot Crate

Lucky Pants Crate

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Pet Food

Evolution Stone

Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Bonfire

100x Memory Fragment (Kenta)

Santa’s Choice Weapon Loot Crate

There is no fixed assurance of acquiring the grand prize. Hence, it might take spins worth a few thousand diamonds to collect the required blueprint and Evolution stone.

Subsequently, you can exchange the previously collected materials for the following set of items:

Vector – Jubilee Dragontail: Blueprint: 3x Regal Steelings and 7x Evolution Stone

Vector – Revenge Dragontail: 2x Regal Steelings and 5x Evolution Stone

Vector – Royale Dragontail: 2x Regal Steelings and 4x Evolution Stone

Vector – Cobble Dragontail: 1x Regal Steelings and 3x Evolution Stone

Each gun skin offers a different set of additional attributes. Additionally, there are no restrictions on the number of skins you can redeem.

Steps to get the rewards from the new Incubator

You can follow the instructions given below to enjoy the rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Incubator:

Step 1: First, access the Incubator interface in Free Fire MAX. You can do so by clicking on the Luck Royale option and selecting the event from the menu on the left.

You will have to select "Incubator" from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the interface loads, spend diamonds to make spins. As mentioned previously, you can only make one spin or five spins.

Step 3: Continue making spins until you have acquired the required materials to acquire the preferred rewards.

Step 4: Click the "Exchange" button to access the section.

You can redeem any one of the gun skins required (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the preferred item from the available option and click the exchange button. You will have to confirm the same to receive the gun skin.

After acquiring the gun skin, you may equip it through the weapon section of the game. Incubator is relatively expensive to get the rewards. Consequently, you should proceed only if you can spend a few thousand diamonds on the gun skin.

