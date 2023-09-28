Free Fire India: Best sensitivity to use for more headshots

Landing precise headshots swiftly in Free Fire is the most effective approach to win duels while minimizing incoming damage. To get good at killing opponents with headshots, you need to practice often, learn different techniques, and optimize your sensitivity settings. In general, players like to use a higher sensitivity because it lets them easily flick and perform actions like drag headshots.

It's important to remember that finding the perfect setting depends on many variables, like how you play, your preferences, and even the device you use to play. With that said, here are the best Free Fire sensitivity settings that you can use to land more headshots in your game.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for landing more headshots

Here are the suggested sensitivity settings that you may utilize in the game (Image via Garena)

You can use the following Free Fire sensitivity to secure consistent headshots:

General: 95 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 90 – 95

4x Scope: 90 – 95

Sniper Scope: 70 – 75

You can use these settings as the base and subsequently tweak the sensitivity until you find the perfect balance. Also, the Free Look sensitivity can be set to any preferred level, as it will not come into play while you aim.

Moreover, it is worth noting that using these sensitivity settings will not automatically help you land more headshots. You will also have to practice several tricks on the training island, including the drag headshot, one tap, and more, to ensure you aim well during a match.

Steps to change Free Fire sensitivity settings

Altering the settings barely takes more than a few seconds, and you can head over to the in-game settings to change your sensitivity. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Get started by opening the game and clicking on the gear icon in the top-right corner. This will take you to the in-game settings section.

Tap on the Settings icon present on the screen's top right (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After the various settings appear on the screen, you should select the Sensitivity option from the menu on the left.

Click on the Sensitivity option from the list of the available settings (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you can carefully drag the sliders to adjust the individual settings as you please.

You can reset the sensitivity to the default settings by pressing the reset button in the bottom right corner.

Along with the sensitivity, it is critical that the Aim Precision setting be left at default. You may make optimal use of this aim assist feature with tried and tested techniques like straight drag, rotation drag, and others to land crucial headshots effortlessly.

You can master these techniques with regular practice in the range as well as the combat zone on Batou. Furthermore, it would also help if you warmed up in Clash Squad matches before diving into Battle Royale matches. This will help you get a clearer grasp of the mechanical movements involved and will allow you to win aim duels.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.