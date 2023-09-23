Free Fire drag headshot guide: Sensitivity settings and tips

Headshots play a pivotal role in battle royale titles like Free Fire, as they can instantly eliminate foes and increase your likelihood of getting a Booyah. Experienced players often land shots to the head with great precision, whereas a beginner often finds it hard to do the same. Unlike BGMI, Free Fire's headshots rely more on sensitivity and other settings than in-game skills.

That said, using certain tricks and the right sensitivity settings can help you perform better drag headshots, allowing you to give stiff competition to your foes.

Drag headshots guide in Free Fire

Numerous factors ultimately form your headshot ratio, such as in-game HUD, settings, sensitivity, weapon recoil control, and more. This article, however, will focus on sensitivity and how to manage gun movement.

In-game sensitivity and settings

In Free Fire, players can change their scope’s sensitivity as per their comfort. An ideal set of settings in this regard offers better control over your weapon, which increases your accuracy and helps land precise shots. Here are the best sensitivity settings for your scopes that many experienced players prefer in the game:

Red Dot: 78

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 55

AWM Scope: 48

Free Look: 100

Though these settings will help you gain more control over your weapon, drag headshots require you to move your attacking key towards your enemy’s head while firing. This means your General sensitivity plays a significant role in performing it.

Although the preference for settings varies between players, a beginner can consider keeping the General sensitivity more than 90. However, if you’re using a low-end device, setting it to 100 is advisable. Moreover, changing your device’s DPI setting can also enhance your accuracy while landing drag headshots.

Better weapon recoil control

To ensure a realistic gaming experience, developers of BR or FPS titles incorporate weapon recoil. Controlling it is an imperative skill, whether you’re in close or long-range combat. Mastering weapon movement when firing demands patience and practice.

Some weapon attachments are available in the game to decrease your weapons' recoil, such as stocks, foregrips, and muzzles. Furthermore, you can avoid using silencers on your gun if you're struggling with controlling your firearm's movement.

Additionally, when firing, you should try to drag your crosshair down for better control over recoil. Also, while spraying a far-away enemy, you can crouch or go prone to ensure better accuracy and stability.

