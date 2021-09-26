Free Fire India Championship Fall League day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second week of the league stages of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 has ended. After lacking for a few days, TSM sprang into action and destroyed the lobby. Even though they didn't win any matches, they were able to score 87 points due to 47 kills.

In second place with 71 points was Blind Esports, who released their roster today. The team won three of its six games today. These players will now compete for Godlike Esports.

After a series of disappointing performances, Team Chaos ended the day on a high note. Overall, they scored 66 points and placed third. Total Gaming, who placed 10th, had a forgettable day.

Top 5 players from FFIC Fall day 6( image via Garena Free Fire)

It was Old Monk from TSM who won the MVP award of the day after he performed 13 eliminations and caused 9736 damage.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Week 2 Day 3: Match and Overall standings:-

Day 6 standings of Free Fire India championship Fall League

With 10 kills, Team Chaos took the first game of the day on the Bermuda map. Desi Gamers finished second with five kills as Head Hunter's passive play led to third place without any kills.

Blind won the second, fourth, and fifth matches on the Purgatory, Bermuda, and Kalahari maps by five, six, and 10 frags, respectively.

The third match played in Kalahari was won by Head Hunters with five frags, while the fifth match was won by Trained to Kill with seven frags.

Desi Gamers still leads group A with 71 points. Aura Gaming has made a comeback and is now in second place with 57 points. Accordingly, Total Gaming has fallen to third place with 56 points.

FFIC League standings after day 6 (image via Free Fire Esports YouTube channel)

Blind Esports have strengthened their position in Group B with 66 points. It was a great day for TSM as they moved up two places to finish third behind Head Hunters.

Top 5 MVPs of the day:-

1. TSM Old Monk- 20 kills

2. TSM Indro- 13 kills

3. TSM Mr. Jay- 13 kills

4. Blind Ginotra- 10 kills

5. Team Chaos Vivek- 10 kills

With only one week left in the league stage, a lot will be at stake. While the top teams would want to maintain their position, the bottom teams will hope to improve.

Edited by Rohit Mishra