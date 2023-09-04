Free Fire India expected file size and system requirements explored

All eyes have been set on Free Fire India's release since the Singapore-based company made the official announcement about the title on August 31, 2023. After an absence of more than a year and a half, Garena has re-entered the Indian market with an exclusive application of their flagship product, complete with safeguards to ensure data security and player safety.

One-time password (OTP) authentication for minors, a playtime restriction, break reminders, and a spending limit are some of the most significant changes. As if the game's return was not enough to excite the players, Garena also announced star cricketer MS Dhoni as Free Fire India's brand ambassador, and players will get to see Thala, a new character based on him, in the game.

Free Fire India expected file size

Free Fire India's size is expected to remain in the same ballpark as its global counterpart. It is expected to be between 300 and 400 MB on the Google Play Store. On the contrary, its size on the iOS platform might range from 1.3 to 1.4 GB.

You will also have to download additional resources, including cosmetics, maps, and modes, to experience all the content. You can pre-register for the game now.

Free Fire India requirements

Garena has not explicitly announced the requirements for the Free Fire India. However, it may be similar to those of the standard game. The support section of the regular version mentions the following requirements:

Minimum configuration

Minimum requirements of regular version (Image via Garena)

For Android devices:

OS: Android 4.4

CPU: Dual core 1.2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

For iOS devices

OS: iOS 9

CPU: Iphone 5s

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

Recommended requirements

Recommended requirements of regular version (Image via Garena)

For Android devices

OS: Android 7

CPU: Octa core 1.8GHz

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 3GB+

For iOS devices

OS: iOS 11+

CPU: iPhone 7

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 3GB+

Steps to download Free Fire India on its release

You can download the game through the respective stores (Image via Google Play Store)

You may follow the steps given below to download Free Fire India from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store after its release:

Step 1: Open the virtual store and search for Garena's battle royale title.

Open the virtual store and search for Garena's battle royale title. Step 2: Press the Install button to get the latest version of the battle royale title.

Press the Install button to get the latest version of the battle royale title. Step 3: Sign in to your account to experience the exclusive app for the Indian region.

It is suggested that you do not download the title using APK files from untrusted sources since they may carry viruses and harm your device. Usually, Garena recommends getting the game through the official stores.

Free Fire India features

The game changes (Image via Garena)

Free Fire India features several changes to safeguard the Indian audience, and some of these are:

OTP verification for minors – Users under 18 will need to provide parents or guardians' numbers for OTP verification.

Users under 18 will need to provide parents or guardians' numbers for OTP verification. Playtime – All users can play for a maximum of 6 hours, while minors can only play 3 hours per day.

All users can play for a maximum of 6 hours, while minors can only play 3 hours per day. Break reminders – A pop-up prompting players to take a break will appear after two hours.

A pop-up prompting players to take a break will appear after two hours. Spending limits – Minors will be subjected to daily spending limit.

Minors will be subjected to daily spending limit. Virtual world announcement – An announcement about the virtual world will be displayed in the game.

Moreover, the developers will also roll out additional content and features for the Indian audience.

