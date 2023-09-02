Free Fire India pre-registration: How to download, expected file size, and more

Garena has announced the return of its popular battle royale title with a region-exclusive iteration called Free Fire India. The original game was banned in the country in February 2022, along with other Chinese applications. However, its return, albeit in a new form, has caused a flurry of excitement in the nation's mobile gaming community.

This article answers key questions about the Free Fire India pre-registration, including expected file size and more.

Free Fire India pre-registration link available on the game's social media accounts

Garena has released the Free Fire India pre-registration link on the bio of the game’s social media handles. The company collaborated with some of the country’s top sports personalities for the trailer of the game, which was recently posted on the internet.

In the caption of these posts, including the Instagram video above, Garena announced that the Free Fire India pre-registration link is currently open. You can click here to pre-register.

How to download Free Fire India

If you pre-register for Free Fire India, the game will be automatically downloaded to your device as soon as it goes live on the digital storefronts.

However, if you want to download the title directly on its launch date, i.e., September 5, 2023, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open the dedicated digital storefront of your device (App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android devices) on September 5, 2023.

Open the dedicated digital storefront of your device (App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android devices) on September 5, 2023. Step 2: Search for the game by typing its name in the search bar.

Search for the game by typing its name in the search bar. Step 3: Tap on the Install button.

The APK file of the game is expected to be around 300 MB to 400 MB. However, you will also need to download the OBB file. Additionally, there will be some in-game downloads like resource and map files. Therefore, the minimum free storage needed for the title might be a little over 1.5 GB.

However, you are advised to have at least 3.5 GB of free storage on your device to enjoy the game without any interruptions or lags.

New features to know about ahead of Free Fire India pre-registration

Free Fire was banned in the country for a long time, so there will be plenty of new features in the game that Indian gamers need to familiarize themselves with.

However, there are a few changes made exclusively in the Indian variant to accommodate the guidelines of the Indian government. These changes, as can be seen in the video above, include Playtime limits, spending limits, and more.

