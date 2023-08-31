How to download Free Fire India

With today's announcement of Free Fire India, the entire community is gearing up for the game's official launch on September 5, 2023. The India-exclusive title will come in almost one and half years after Garena's flagship product was delisted from the virtual stores. The hype and excitement were further amplified several times by the developer signing MS Dhoni as the game's brand ambassador.

Other successful sportspersons, including Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, and Rahul Chaudhari, were also featured in the official announcement video on the game's official handles.

Steps to download Free Fire India on its release

As per the official announcement, you can download Free Fire India directly through the Google Play and Apple App Store on September 5, 2023. It is important to note that the application is exclusively available to the Indian audience and will not likely be available for download globally.

You can follow the steps given below to download and install Free Fire India on its official release:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store/Apple App Store on your device.

Step 2: Perform a cursory search for Garena's battle royale title.

The game's installation will only be available starting from September 5 (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Click the install/get button to download the game.

The game is expected to be between 300 and 400 MB in size on the Google Play Store. At the same time, iOS users will require about 1.3-1.4 GB of storage space to download and enjoy the battle royale experience. The pre-registration is underway on the Google Play Store, and users can enroll in this.

Although there is no official announcement from Garena's side, it can be expected that players can carry forward their progress in the India-specific version.

Free Fire India data protection and features for safe gameplay

The battle royale game was blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act 2000 due to security concerns in February 2022. Garena has solved this problem by signing a deal with Yotta Data Services, a MeitY impaneled data center and cloud service provider, for their services in the country. With a reliable partner of a Hiranandani group company, the data security of the Indian users is ensured.

To ensure safe and healthy gameplay habits among the game's ever-growing audience in India, Garena has brought up a parental supervision feature, which includes a verification option. This is a great option, especially for the underage audience. Furthermore, the battle royale title will also feature a notification to take a break in between.

Note: The game will be released on September 5, 2023, and you will only be able to start downloading it from that particular date.

