Free Fire India unban roundup: Latest news, hints, rumors, and more

Garena's popular battle royale title, Free Fire, made its way into the Indian mobile gaming market in 2017, and saw a massive gain as millions of gamers across the country flocked to play on a regular basis. Much to their disappointment, the Government of India decided to put a ban on the game on February 14, 2021, along with 53 other apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Since then, gamers have either shifted to playing BGMI, COD Mobile, or Free Fire MAX. However, quite recently, several stories and rumors have popped up regarding the title's unban. This has naturally got the Indian gaming community buzzing with excitement.

Rumors suggest that Free Fire might be making its comeback to India after 2 years of ban

Earlier today, several images emerged on the internet highlighting cosplayers enacting the role of popular Free Fire characters like Hayato, Kelly, and Maxim on the streets and local means of commute of Mumbai.

Based on rumors, the cosplayers were snapped as a part of content shoot of FF, throwing light on the possibility of the game's return to India.

Furthermore, Diptanshu Saini, the co-founder of popular organization Chemin Esports, has affirmed that Free Fire is making its return to India with the official re-release of its MAX version.

Although the MAX variant is available in Play Store, it is not present in the App Store. However, the relaunch of the game as the version might see it getting restored on the digital storefront.

On July 29, he exclusively told Sportskeeda:

"Free Fire is coming back in India with the launch of Free Fire Max, which will be the official game."

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, the developers of the title, Garena have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Uttar Pradesh Government July 28, 2023, at K. D. Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow, in front of all the stakeholders.

Through this, Garena aims to enrich and uplift the state on the Indian esports map through the help of data centre owned by Hiranandani Group of companies, Yotta Data Service. The developers also look to host international gaming events in Uttar Pradesh.

Snippet showing Tux Bhai's recent Instagram story regarding FF's return to Indian gaming market (Image via Instagram/tuxbhai)

Moreover, popular caster and former moderator of Garena FF India, Tux Bhai, took to his Instagram handle and shared a story highlighting a conversation with an important personality. The story suggests that the game will be back in India in September, further fueling the rumors.

Popular gamer, Gyan Gaming, had also uploaded a story suggesting the same. He directly pointed that FF will be back in India in September.

Gyan Gaming's latest Instagram story on FF comeback

While all rumors, hints, and leaks, suggest that FF will be finally making its comeback to India after a long gap, Garena is yet to make any official confirmation regarding the same. Millions of gamers are hopeful of the title's comeback, which will provide an immense boost to the growth of esports and gaming in India.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.