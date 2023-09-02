Free Fire India unban: When will FF India APK file be available for download?

Garena's popular battle royale title will be returning for the Indian audience as Free Fire India APK (FF India APK file). After the game's long absence from the scene due to the Indian government banning Chinese applications citing data security reasons, players are excited to experience its return. That said, questions arise about when the FF India APK file will be available for download.

Garena's popular BR title was banned by the Indian government along with 53 other Chinese applications in February 2022. This article tries to answer all these questions before the game's relaunch as an India-exclusive title.

When will Free Fire India be unbanned in 2023? FF India APK file launch date and more

Diptanshu Saini's Instagram Stories that first sparked the rumors of the game's return (Image via Instagram/diptanshu36)

On August 31, 2023, Garena held a press conference and announced the big news of their BR title returning to the Indian markets as Free Fire India. This will be an India-exclusive application, with the FF India APK file becoming available for download in the digital storefronts starting September 5, 2023. The pre-registration links are open now.

Garena's popular BR title was banned in India last year, affecting 35 million gamers in the country. However, with the return of BGMI on May 29, 2023, rumors of a possible return of Free Fire started flying. Even renowned esports personalities like Diptanshu Saini of Chemin Esports claimed that the game will return to India with a relaunch of the MAX version.

News of Garena representatives holding meetings with the UP government and Yotta, a Hiranandani group company, was also circulated. However, there wasn’t anything concrete from the developers.

Free Fire returns to India (Image via Garena)

Garena has partnered with Yotta, a new-age digital transformation service provider, to build the local cloud hosting and storage infrastructure for the game, which eliminates the Indian government’s concerns over data security.

Vaibhav Das Mundhra, the Senior Manager and Game Producer from the developer’s side, said in an interview:

“Free Fire India will be an India-exclusive app. It will come with content and features that are specific to the Indian Markets.”

Indian gamers need not scour the internet for the FF India APK file anymore, as they can download it directly from the Play Store and App Store on September 5, 2023.

Free Fire India has signed MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador and collaborated with plenty of top athletes in the country for its trailer launch.

