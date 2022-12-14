Free Fire India unban: Why fans don't expect game's comeback after shifting to MAX version

Free Fire has maintained its position in the highly competitive mobile battle royale segment. Things started promisingly this year for Indian players with a new update, but they swiftly went sour when the game was pulled from online stores, followed by reports of its ban.

Since Free Fire MAX was not included on the list, players adopted it quickly. The enhanced version is identical to the regular version in terms of gameplay mechanics. Still, the whole experience is enhanced with improved visuals, animations, and other elements, posing no difficulties in adopting it.

Users initially waited for an official word from the developers, and Garena promptly assured them they were working to address the issue. Nonetheless, things have been silent since then without any word from the developers, while gamers have locked themselves to the MAX variant.

Players have already settled with Free Fire MAX after the ban of the regular version

After Free Fire's removal from the store, both versions of the game did not receive any new updates or content, hampering the gameplay experience for a while. Adding to this, the OB34 update was skipped on the Indian server, which left users with the same content for a few weeks.

Gamers can play the MAX version with the same account (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, since then, individuals have become accustomed to playing the MAX version, and things have turned normal. Furthermore, users can continue using their existing accounts to carry forward their purchases and other in-game purchases. This transition caused virtually no disruption to their gameplay.

A minor problem was that users with entry-level devices struggled to run the game and many had to scale down the settings to the lowest levels to run the game barely.

The social media handles were rebranded (Image via Sportskeeda)

Garena rebranded the existing social media accounts to the MAX version and has constantly released new updates from the OB35 version for Indian users to relish. Indian players can enjoy BTS and Justin Bieber collaboration events in Free Fire MAX.

The collaboration event was event added in the MAX version (Image via Garena)

These changes gradually led most users to Free Fire MAX as time progressed. Everyone from players to content makers to fans seemed to embrace the MAX version, given that it provides a better experience than before.

Due to the availability of an identical substitute in the form of Free Fire MAX, the demand for the relaunch of the regular version has gradually reduced as the months keep on passing after the game's removal.

Additionally, the developers have not provided any details regarding the game's return in recent months. Thus, fans do not seem to have that level of anticipation for the comeback of the regular version.

The possibility of Free Fire's comeback is not entirely off the table. In the past, PUBG Mobile has made a successful comeback in the form of BGMI (which was recently removed again), while VLC's ban has also been lifted in recent days. For the time being, it continues to be seen how things transpire and if the game manages to stage a comeback.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

