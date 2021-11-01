Free Fire Indian server redeem code for today (1 November 2021) to get free rewards

Free Fire has released a new redeem code for the Indian server. This is in response to the players accomplishing the milestone for the special Diwali music video, which will be released on 30 October 2021, to mark the festival of lights.

The video, titled Kill Chori, features Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. Upon its release, the developers laid down three milestone rewards for users at one crore, two crore and three crore views, featuring an enticing set of prizes.

The video has received an overwhelming response, and much to the delight of the players, all three viewership milestones were achieved in less than 48 hours of its release.

Today's Free Fire Indian server redeem code will reward players with M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin and more

Users will get the items in 24 hours (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire India server redeem code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Rewards: Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

The code is exclusive to the Indian server and those outside it will run into an error while attempting to collect the items. Additionally, the exact validity of the code is not yet known, hence, players should waste no time in deciding whether to redeem it.

Steps for redemption

Step 1: Developers have a dedicated webpage for the use of redeem codes. Readers can visit the website directly via this link.

In total, there are six options available (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, gamers must sign in to their Free Fire ID using one of these methods: Twitter, Apple ID, VK, Huawei ID, Google or Facebook.

Please keep in mind that guest accounts do not work for redemption and every user needs to bind their account if they wish to use the redeem code.

Enter X99TK56XDJ4X (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, players can then enter the redeem code in the text field. After this, gamers should click on the "Confirm" button.

Step 4: After successful redemption, users will receive the items within 24 hours. They can tap on the "OK" option when a dialog box appears. Lastly, they will be able to retrieve the items from the mail section of the game.

