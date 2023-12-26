Free Fire Invisible Name trick (December 2023): Guide to get blank nickname

Having an uncommon name in Free Fire allows players to differentiate themselves from others, giving them a feeling of distinction and uniqueness. Several tricks can be employed to obtain a special nickname in the battle royale title, one of which is the invisible name. This can be accomplished using the Unicode 3164 and a few other characters.

Applying the invisible name in the game is pretty easy, and individuals can do so in a couple of minutes. Check out the section below for a detailed guide on creating an invisible name in the game.

How to get Invisible Name in Free Fire using Unicode 3164

The Unicode 3164, otherwise known as the Hangul Filler, must be combined with Braille characters that are also invisible to achieve the special trick in the game. The invisible/blank name is uncommon and is something you won’t find while engaging in the battle royale title.

Provided below are detailed steps you can follow to achieve the invisible name trick:

Step 1: Open the Notes app on your mobile device and paste the Unicode 3164 into the same. You can find Hangul Filler readily on the internet, and it essentially acts as a blank space.

You should paste the Braille characters into the notes app of your device (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Once you have the Unicode 3164, paste 5-6 distinct Braille characters next to it.

Step 3: You must then copy and paste the entire text while changing your name in Free Fire. This will provide you with the blank name in the game.

A few examples of the text you can create are as follows:

1) ⠊ ⠊ ⠇ ⠎ ⠑ ⠑

2) ⠑⠎⠎⠇⠇⠊

3) ⠗⠎⠎⠊ ⠊

4) ⠝⠧⠝⠧⠑

5) ⠯⠗⠎⠇⠇

6) ⠎ ⠑ ⠑⠗⠎⠇

7) ⠑⠎⠎⠗⠎⠎

8) ⠝⠧⠑⠗⠎⠇

9) ⠗⠎⠎⠝⠧⠑

10) ⠊ ⠊ ⠇⠗⠎⠇

You can copy and paste any of these to get an invisible name in Free Fire.

Detailed step-by-step guide to change the name in Free Fire

The following are the detailed steps to change your name and use the invisible name trick:

Step 1: Get started by booting up Free Fire and heading to your in-game profile by clicking on the avatar at the top-left corner.

Click on the icon adjacent to your existing nickname (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must tap on the icon beside your nickname. This will open the “Change Nickname” dialog box.

Enter the text and complete the process of changing your name (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the invisible name text that you've created and complete the process of changing your name.

You should note that altering your nickname in the battle royale title costs 390 diamonds or a name change card, so it would be best if you are prepared to bear the cost.

Apart from this trick, you can also try fancy names in Free Fire by adding unique symbols and other characters.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.