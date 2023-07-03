Players can personalize many different things in Free Fire, including nicknames. They are essentially the in-game names selected at the time of account creation. Once the particular names are set, individuals can alter them by using a name change card or spending diamonds, the premium in-game currency of the battle royale title.

In recent times, there has been a notion that having a fancy or distinct nickname enables users to set themselves apart from the rest of those playing the game. Accordingly, there have been constant searches for the best aliases that can be used in Free Fire.

To help you sort out the finest options, the following section lists unique and attractive in-game nicknames.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, so players from the country are recommended to refrain from playing the battle royale title or downloading it on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, they can continue enjoying the MAX version since it was not prohibited in the nation.

Best Free Fire nicknames to use in July 2023

Although the preference of the nicknames will vary from one to another, listed below are a few of the great names that you can employ in Garena Free Fire:

༺Queຮt༻ ꧁☆MȺMɃȺ☆꧂ ×͜×{King} -HⱥωKﾂ- ❖PLΛYER❖ -Cᵣₑₑₚ- Slⱥu͢͢͢gђTᴱR ImMorTคL ×∂ea∂× ᨒꌗꍏꀤꈤ꓄ᨒ ΔŞŦŘΔ ßReaKER☬ •༺ᴀᴄᴇ༻• А$н彡 ᴳᵒᵈܔHUNTER彡 ❄FRӨST❄ GI丹NŦ⚠ 丹lקha THE么BEAST Μ€ŇΔĆ€ 〜Dragon〜 ╚»I★C★Y«╝ ♡ONLY LOVE♡ †Ｋｉｌｌ† SPФФҜY ▀▄ɢʟᴏᴏᴍ▀▄ ★AЖIS★ ᴮᴼᵀKILLER IND♥CHΛMP1ON ×GӨBᄂIП× uﾚ†ïmα†ε 〖Mสτrix〗 Seήpⱥi «[Uקsนrge]» ArrØw࿐ ᖘroC๏多rα ŁĒgĘnd⁰¹ 乂ＴＥＲＲＯＲ乂 K░1░L░L ༄ᶠᶠ-BOOYAH ﻬஐﻬBURNﻬஐ ᴾᴿᴼシWINNER™ ╳ναмριяє╳ 『ΛŁþнΛ』 ×‿×GOAT⁹⁹⁹ ××丅Ꭵ丅ᗩᑎ×× ☆ΛQᴜΛ☆ MΔŇƗĆ ༒STONE༒ UMBr3LLA☂️☂️ -ⓞᴍᴇɢᴀ∇- B0LT™ ╰☆ŘØÇĶÊŢ☆╮ ◥drεαd◤ ᏟᎽᏒus帝 ツяɨ๏ţ-- ×pšψςh× <2€asy> 乂₣ℓα₥єY乂 <s1mple> ×ºMᎥຮຮᎥleº× ҂F̲Λt̲Λl̲҂ ΛЯᄃΉΣЯ NᵢNⱼₐ☜ ♢ONLY.TₒₓᵢC♢ ƤΔƗŇ ☆ĞØđ☆ ₭ł₦₲₥₳₭ɆⱤ ⓟⓤⓡⓔⓑⓞⓣ UNᏰᴇᴀᴛᴀʙʟᴇ ꧁Rɪᴅ3ʀ꧂ ☯Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇʀ☯ ◤Sραƈҽ◢ BeastⓈⓞⓤⓛ ░F░L░Λ░M░3░

Aside from these names, you may creatively create a name that may resonate with you. Also, if you want to make the names mentioned above fancier, you always have the option to add more symbols or use other fonts.

Guide to changing nicknames in Free Fire

Changing nicknames in Free Fire is a straightforward process, and you can quickly accomplish it in a few minutes. In case you are not aware of the exact steps, follow the detailed ones that have been outlined below:

Step 1: Get started by opening the game on your mobile device and navigating to the in-game account by clicking on the top-left corner.

Open the game and tap on the profile section present in the top-left corner (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As the next step, click on the rename icon beside your nickname. The change nickname dialog box will emerge on the screen.

After you click on the name change icon, enter the desired name into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You may now accurately insert the necessary nickname into the text field and tap the "390 diamonds" button. Your name inside the game will be altered, and your account's in-game currency will be deducted.

As already mentioned, you may alternatively utilize the name change card to alter your nickname. It can be bought through the guild store section and would require you to spend 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens.

Moreover, you must carefully change your nickname as in case you make any mistakes during the process, you will again have to spend diamonds or the name change card to alter the name. Thus, it would be better to proceed with caution to avoid such scenarios.

