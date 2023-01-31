What is Name Change Card in Free Fire and steps to get one 

Garena Free Fire and FF MAX players can make several adjustments to their persona in their favorite mobile games. One of these in-game optimizations includes the change of nicknames, which usually cost up to 390 diamonds in FF and its MAX variant.

As altering the name can be costly for most gamers, one can use a "Name Change Card" to adjust at a much lower price. Compared to the usual cost of changing the IGN (in-game name), a Name Change Card is priced at 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens.

Name Change Card in Free Fire: A step-by-step guide to acquiring one in the game

Name Change Card is not available easily for everyone, as it's primarily a part of the in-game store's "Redeem" section. Players can find it on the "Guild Token" tab in the "Redeem" section, priced at 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens. At the same time, only those players who are part of a guild (at least Level 1) can buy it.

Getting a Name Change Card (Image via Garena)

For better clarity, readers can follow the steps given below to attain a Name Change Card in Garena Free Fire and its MAX version:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of Free Fire or its MAX variant on your device (smartphone or tablet).

(Note: PC and laptop users can use an Android emulator like BlueStacks, GameLoop, or NoxPlayer to access the game.)

Step 2: Sign in with your preferred alternative and tap the screen to enter the game.

(Note: If you use a guest account to log into FF or FF MAX, ensure to bind your ID with a particular platform. It will allow you to save in-game progress online while avoiding any data loss due to uninstallation, which is prevalent for guest accounts. It will further assist you in synchronizing your FF and FF MAX apps with a single account.)

Attaining guild tokens in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have ensured binding your FF/FF MAX game account, head to the guild section to join or create one.

You can quickly join a guild through the options listed in the eponymous section of the game. Besides joining a guild, one can earn the guild tokens via "Daily Guild Quest" or other tasks in the specific section.

Access the Redeem section via the in-game store (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once you are part of a guild, collected enough guild tokens, and have reached Level 1, open the in-game store.

Step 5: In the store, switch to the "Redeem" section and select the "Guild Token" tab.

Step 6: Choose "Name Change Card" and buy it using 39 diamonds and 200 guild tokens. The game will credit the card to your account.

Apart from the "Redeem" section, Name Change Card rarely appears in the game as a part of time-limited events. However, there is no specific schedule for the launch of such Free Fire events.

How to use a Name Change Card in Free Fire?

The Name Change Card option will only appear if players have purchased the card (Image via Garena)

Using a Name Change Card in Free Fire or its MAX version is relatively simple. After opening the game, one can head to their in-game profiles and alter the IGN through the "Gallery" tab. Once they have filled in their new name, they must use a "Name Change Card" or 390 diamonds to confirm the changes.

