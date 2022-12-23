Free Fire new nickname list, steps to change name, and more

Garena Free Fire, along with its MAX variant, boasts a gigantic active user base, which is why many go out of their way to establish their unique in-game persona. The most common measure many users take is customizing their in-game names and using relatively more trendy or stylish alternatives to stand out on the battleground.

Many gamers change their FF/FF MAX nicknames after getting inspired by their favorite streamers, while others use name generators. Hence, websites like Nickfinder (https://nickfinder.com/) and Free Fire Name (https://www.freefire-name.com/) have become immensely popular among FF fans due to their massive catalog of IGN suggestions.

Today's article will benefit gamers looking for new FF nickname suggestions, as the following section lists some stylish IGNs.

New nickname suggestion list for Garena Free Fire and FF MAX fans

Here are some of the best suggestions for FF nicknames:

★꧁༒☆•฿ŁȺℂ🅺ⲘȺℂ•☆༒꧂★ S℘สrtสŇ ℓєgєи∂ 亗 Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ 亗 WۼℜۼWolŦ ꧁༺Ꭶ₦ЇꝔ€ℜ༻꧂ ᴾᴿᴼシᏦᎥᏞᏞ☠︎™ ꧁§༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻§꧂ ༒•TheKing•༒ ꧁ঔৣ☠︎ᏢᏒᎬᎠᎪᏆᎾᏒঔৣ꧂ ＢＡＴＭＡＮㅤ亗 ˙·٠•●༒☬Pꜱʏᴄʜᴏ Kɪʟʟᴇʀ☬༒●•٠·˙ ☆༒⋆ᏟᎾᏴᎡᎪ༒ᏦᎥᏁᏳ⋆༒☆ ░B░O░S░S░ ≪𝕯𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖈𝖙𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖉𝖊≫ ✰ɢσdᬊ᭄Кιℓℓєя᭄ ꧁༒❦ĐⒶⓇⓀĐⒺⓋⒾȽ︎❦︎༒꧂ Fɪɴᴀʟ々Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ 🐩Theɪภv𝓲ภc𝓲ble zєяσ|∆ Ꮇ Ａ Ꮇ Ｂ Ａ ๖ۣۜℜeᖙ๖ۣۜℜush ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢❦︻╦̵̵͇╤─Θ༻ ꧁千尺乇乇千丨尺乇?꧂ °ᴾᴿᴼ°кïʟ̸ʟєя乡 ☆༒ 𝕊.ℍ.𝕀.𝔼.𝕃.𝔻༒☆ J꙰O꙰K꙰E꙰R꙰ ꧁۝₦ØØ฿۝꧂ ˣ‿ˣᎠ Ꭼ Ꮩ Ꮖ Ꮮ ˣ‿ˣ 🅚🅘🅛🅛🅔🅡 🅖🅐🅝🅖 『 Ｋ丹爪工Ｋ丹乙モ』 𝓡𝓮𝓭𝓒𝓸𝓶𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓸 ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃｏᴳᵒᵈ ☠︎𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓☠︎ ཌ丹lק𝓱aད ᎳᎪᏒᏒᎥᎾᏒ★ ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄☠︎M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷ ☠︎࿐ ꧁༺Ç℟Åℤ¥Î ₭ÏḼḼĒ℟༻꧂࿐࿐༒ °ᴄ͢͢͢ʀɪᴍɪɴᴀʟ࿐09 ƊɪᴇΛɴᴏᴛʜʀƊᴀʏ 🇭 🇺 .🇳 .🇹 .🇪 🇷 ☯︎Ꭱ Ｏ Ƴ Ꭺ Ꮮ 亗 ＤＡＮＧＥＲ〆ㅤ 𝙶彡𝙰彡𝙱彡𝙱彡𝙰彡𝚁 ๖ۣۜǤнσsτ༻ ꧁•₣ℜøźєη•ᴵᴰ•꧂ BLACK々DRAGON ØɯΣ⅁∀ ℟eᗪ乂ßⱢOOᗪ √ ★Ỽìքҽɾ★

One can easily copy the name of their choice and use it in Garena Free Fire to alter their current IGN.

How to change an in-game name in Garena Free Fire?

Purchase a Name Change Card in the game (Image via Garena)

One can use diamonds or a Name Change Card to customize their FF nickname. The Name Change Card costs 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens, but it is not easy to acquire in the game. Only those who are a part of a guild (Level 1) can get a card from the Redeem section of the Free Fire Store.

Besides the "Guild Token" tab of the Store's Redeem section, the Name Change Card occasionally appears in the game via time-limited events. However, such events rarely appear in the game these days, which makes Redeem section the only way, as of this writing, to attain a Name Change Card.

How to change the nickname? (Image via Garena)

However, if one doesn't purchase a Name Change Card, they will have to pay 390 diamonds to customize their IGN in the game. Hence, it makes sense to arrange a Name Change Card before players move on to the following step-by-step guide on how to alter the nickname in FF and FF MAX:

Step 1: Launch the latest version of the game on your device.

Step 2: Sign in with your preferred alternative and tap the screen to enter the game.

Sign in with your preferred alternative and tap the screen to enter the game. If you are still using a guest account, bind it with a particular platform to protect your in-game data from getting lost due to uninstallation or updates.

Step 3: Arrange a Name Change Card in the game via Store and head to the profile section.

Step 4: Use the "Basic" tab to optimize your name.

You can paste the copied name in the given box to confirm the changes.

