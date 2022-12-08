3 best methods to obtain Free Fire MAX diamonds for in OB37 version

Each Free Fire MAX update brings new content to the game, including events and items. Unfortunately, though fans have plenty of ways to grab collectibles in Free Fire and its MAX variant, most of them involve the use of Diamonds.

Diamonds and Gold are the primary modes of transactions in the Garena-backed BR games. However, to acquire the former currency, one will have to spend money in the game via top-ups or membership plans. This makes getting paid cosmetics difficult for F2P (free-to-pay). Thankfully, some effective and legitimate methods allow players to obtain Diamonds — which they can use to buy items — for free in Free Fire MAX OB37.

Note: The applications mentioned in this article have special in-app permissions regarding user data. Thus, it is advised that readers go through the "Data Safety" section of the Play Store before they install them on their device.

Free Fire MAX OB37: Best ways to acquire free diamonds (December 2022)

1) Use Google Opinion Rewards

One can use Google Opinion Rewards to earn free Google Play balance (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is a decent option to earn some Google Play balance/credits, which one can further use in most popular Android apps for in-app purchases, including FF MAX.

Google Opinion Rewards generates surveys on the basis of one's travel or search history. You can occasionally get random ones as well. Engaging in these surveys provides free Play Store credits.

One can accumulate and use the earned Google Play Store money to top up Diamonds or purchase membership plans in Garena Free Fire or Free Fire MAX. However, it is also worth noting that survey generation is not consistent and depends upon the frequency of one's activity.

2) Other Get-Paid-To websites and applications

Get-Paid-To websites and applications also allow users to grab gift cards (Image via Google Play Store)

As mentioned earlier, surveys aren't consistent when it comes to Google Opinion Rewards. Thus, one can utilize other GPT or Get-Paid-To apps, which are far more dependable and provide tasks like taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, answering quizzes, and more.

One can complete the given assignments to procure gift cards for different platforms and redeem them later in the game to obtain Diamonds for free. On Google Play Store, one can find and install many Get-Paid-To apps like Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, PollPe, and Swagbucks.

Some of the gift cards available through such websites and applications are from platforms like Play Store, iTunes Store, PayPal, Amazon, etc. Furthermore, apart from the tasks mentioned earlier, some GPT apps also provide rewards for shopping and making bookings.

3) Participate in giveaways and other contests from various creators

Another great way to grab the elusive currency for free in Free Fire MAX is by taking part in giveaway contests, which many content creators often organize. Usually, such events provide rewards like free Diamonds to lucky viewers.

Besides giveaways, many YouTubers also announce custom room contests from time to time. These matches offer free bonuses to the winners, including Diamonds. Hence, one can keep an eye on giveaways and other contests organized by various creators.

Besides the methods mentioned above, one can stay up-to-date with the redemption codes that are released for their server on a daily basis. Moreover, Garena gives away free Diamond rewards on special occasions during certain official livestreams. However, any code revealed through such streams usually comes with limitations regarding its usage as well as time-related constraints.

Poll : 0 votes