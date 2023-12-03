Free Fire Lamborghini Royale: Rewards, prices, and more

Free Fire’s new Lamborghini Royale is now live, offering players an opportunity to win exclusive themed items, including a special emote and multiple car spins. Like many other Luck Royales, you can make spins using Diamonds to collect the handful of rewards. A single spin is priced at 20 as the pack of 10+1 is offered at a discounted rate of 200.

Aside from directly collecting the cosmetics, you can also obtain Bull Token, a special currency that can be exchanged for the same prizes. More details of the Luck Royale can be found in the subsequent sections.

Free Fire Lamborghini Royale explained

The new Lamborghini Royale became a part of Free Fire on December 2, 2023, and will remain active in the battle royale title for two weeks. Like several other Luck Royales, it guarantees a grand prize within 50 spins.

As always, a random reward from the prize pool will be withdrawn after making a spin. Given below is the detailed list of items available in the Free Fire Lamborghini Royale:

Lamborghini Ride

Aventador Booyah

Veneno Rosso Efesto

Veneno Nero Nemesis

Aventador Grigio Nimbus

Feather Bomb

Pan – Booyah Day

Star General’s Backpack

Loot Crate

Eclipse Surfer

Songkran Skyboard

Bolt

Bull Token

Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate

Ruby Bride & Scarlet Weapon Loot Crate

Cosmic Teleportia Weapon Loot Crate

Hypercore Blues (VECTOR + G18) Weapon Loot Crate

Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

Silent Weapon Loot Crate

Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Exchange section of the Bull tokens (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, you may also exchange the specific Bull token you receive from the event for the desired reward. The specifics required for the main rewards are as follows:

Lamborghini Ride – 50 Bull Tokens

Aventador Booyah – 40 Bull Tokens

Veneno Rosso Efesto – 40 Bull Tokens

Veneno Nero Nemesis – 40 Bull Tokens

Aventador Grigio Nimbus – 40 Bull Tokens

Name Change Card – 20 Bull Tokens

Room Card – 8 Bull Tokens

Besides these, weapon loot crates and loadout items are also available for exchange.

Steps to get Lamborghini Ride and more from the new Free Fire Lamborghini Royale

Follow the steps below to access the rewards (Image via Garena)

Here is a detailed guide to get the Lamborghini Ride emote and the Aventador Booyah from the Free Fire Lamborghini Royale:

Step 1: Open Luck Royale in Free Fire and select Lamborghini Ride from the list.

Step 2: You may then make spins using Diamonds.

Step 3: Continue the process until you have sufficient Bull Tokens or receive the desired reward.

How many Diamonds do you need to get Lamborghini Ride and other rewards from Lamborghini Royale?

Due to the random nature of drawing the rewards in the Lamborghini Royale, the exact cost to derive the rewards will vary. However, based on the recent trends, you may be able to draw the emote alongside a few other prizes for about 2000 Diamonds.

As a result, if you have a sufficient amount of the in-game currency, you can try spending it. Or else, it would be better to utilize it in other events where you can receive the rewards for fewer Diamonds.

