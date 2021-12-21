Free Fire legendary gun skin discounts: How to get them for cheap

Garena Free Fire recently added a massive 50% discount in on loot crates that contain legendary gun skins, i.e., the Legend Box. Users now have the perfect opportunity to shell out diamonds and get the skins they desire for a lower price.
The post on the social media handles of Free Fire states:
“Going into battle means you need to equip the best skins for your favourite guns! Pick from an array of legendary gun skins to help you get your next Booyah! For today only, all legendary gun skins are discounted by 50%. Get it while the offer still stands.”
As mentioned, this will only be accessible to players today and interested users should not waste their time. Here are further details regarding it.
How to get legendary gun skins in Free Fire for cheap: Special discount
Usually, a weapon loot crate costs 40 diamonds in Free Fire. However, individuals would just have to spend 20 diamonds on each with the new discount applied.
They can open these to stand a chance at receiving the gun skins. It is pretty crucial to note that they aren’t guaranteed to receive the permanent ones in a particular number of crates.
Listed below are all the Legend Boxes that players can purchase in Free Fire:
- Operano Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- AK47 Flaming Dragon Weapon Loot Crate
- Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
- AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate
- FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate
- Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate
- Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate
- Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- M1014 Undergrounds Howl Loot Crate
- Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate
- Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate
- Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate
- Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
- MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
- Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate
- Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate
- The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate
- Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
- SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate
- Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
- Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
How to buy the Legend Box at lower price
Players can follow the steps mentioned below to get loot crates and obtain the gun skin for lower price in Free Fire:
Step 1: Open the Free Fire app and visit the in-game store.
Step 2: Under the ‘Armory’ section, tap on the ‘Legend Box’ option.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Step 3: Proceed to purchase the required crate in Free Fire. After the payment, diamonds will be deducted from the players' account.