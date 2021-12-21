Free Fire legendary gun skin discounts: How to get them for cheap

Garena Free Fire recently added a massive 50% discount in on loot crates that contain legendary gun skins, i.e., the Legend Box. Users now have the perfect opportunity to shell out diamonds and get the skins they desire for a lower price.

The post on the social media handles of Free Fire states:

“Going into battle means you need to equip the best skins for your favourite guns! Pick from an array of legendary gun skins to help you get your next Booyah! For today only, all legendary gun skins are discounted by 50%. Get it while the offer still stands.”

As mentioned, this will only be accessible to players today and interested users should not waste their time. Here are further details regarding it.

How to get legendary gun skins in Free Fire for cheap: Special discount

Usually, a weapon loot crate costs 40 diamonds in Free Fire. However, individuals would just have to spend 20 diamonds on each with the new discount applied.

They can open these to stand a chance at receiving the gun skins. It is pretty crucial to note that they aren’t guaranteed to receive the permanent ones in a particular number of crates.

Listed below are all the Legend Boxes that players can purchase in Free Fire:

Operano Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

AK47 Flaming Dragon Weapon Loot Crate

Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

AN94 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate

Cyber Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS – Moonwalk Loot Crate

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

Killspark Shinobi Weapon Loot Crate

Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

M1014 Undergrounds Howl Loot Crate

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Spirited Overseers Weapon Loot Crate

Captain Bubbles Weapon Loot Crate

Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

MP-40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

Champion Boxer Weapon Loot Crate

Plan Bermuda Weapon Loot Crate

The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

SCAR – Cupid Weapon Loot Crate

Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

How to buy the Legend Box at lower price

Players can follow the steps mentioned below to get loot crates and obtain the gun skin for lower price in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire app and visit the in-game store.

Step 2: Under the ‘Armory’ section, tap on the ‘Legend Box’ option.

Gamers can buy the required crate (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Proceed to purchase the required crate in Free Fire. After the payment, diamonds will be deducted from the players' account.

