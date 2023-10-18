Free Fire Less is More event: Get bonus diamonds for cheap

Less is More is one of the better events for those looking forward to top-up diamonds in Garena Free Fire. It essentially provides the specific in-game currency for a cheaper price, depending on the number of diamonds users possess.

It will be running for around two weeks, and individuals can utilize this opportunity to stack the currency into their in-game accounts. The section below offers more details regarding the Less is More event.

Less is More event starts in Free Fire

A new event has started in the game (Image via Garena)

The Less is More event began in Free Fire on October 18, 2023, and will continue until October 29, 2023.

It provides the option to purchase 520 diamonds at varying discounts based on the number of diamonds the player’s ID already contains. Here are the specifics of the discounts:

If players possess 0-50 diamonds: Get 520 diamonds at INR 160

If players possess 50-150 diamonds: Get 520 diamonds at INR 240

If players possess 150-300 diamonds: Get 520 diamonds at INR 320

If players possess more than 300 diamonds: Get 520 diamonds at INR 400 (regular price)

Accordingly, you can get the currency at a cheaper price instead of regularly purchasing diamonds. The diamonds acquired through this can later be utilized on the different Luck Royales and other active events inside the battle royale title.

Additionally, this purchase even counts towards the top-up event, so they can also get bonus rewards.

How to buy diamonds from the Less is More event in Free Fire

Follow the steps below to access the event (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps offered below to access the Less is More event and acquire the currency inside Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Launch the battle royale title on your mobile device.

Step 2: Once the game opens up, tap on the Diamond icon at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Select the Less is More event from the left side and proceed with the purchase.

Step 4: After completing the payment, 520 diamonds will get credited to your in-game account.

Ongoing Top-Up event in Free Fire

Here is the ongoing event in the game (Image via Garena)

When writing the article, the Smash Top-Up event is active in the game and features an exclusive emote alongside a good-looking costume bundle.

Here are the tasks to be completed along with the rewards:

Smash the Feather emote: Top-up 100 diamonds

Sunset Explorer (Mask): Top-up 300 diamonds

Sunset Explorer (Head): Top-up 500 diamonds

Sunset Explorer (Shoes): Top-up 700 diamonds

Sunset Explorer (Bottom): Top-up 900 diamonds

Sunset Explorer (Top): Top-up 1000 diamonds

The particular event will end very soon, so users should act quickly and receive the rewards if they are interested.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.