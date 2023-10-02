Free Fire Smash Top-Up event guide: Get free Smash the Feather emote and Sunset Explorer bundle

Hyperbook Top-Up has ended in Free Fire, and Garena has now added Smash Top-Up to the title. The event features an exclusive emote and a costume bundle that you can acquire by purchasing a specific number of diamonds. The rewards available are ideal for those who frequently buy in-game currency for their accounts.

The Smash Top-Up event will run for almost three weeks before ending on October 21, 2023. This means you have a lot of time to think about whether you want to participate and get rewards.

New Smash Top-Up event starts in Free Fire

The Smash Top-Up event in Free Fire has begun. The Smash the Feather emote is the event’s main attraction, but the Sunset Explorer costume bundle is also highly sought after.

Listed below are the requirements you must meet to get the emote and the outfit:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Get a free Smash the Feather emote

Top-up 300 diamonds: Get a free Sunset Explorer (Mask)

Top-up 500 diamonds: Get a free Sunset Explorer (Head)

Top-up 700 diamonds: Get a free Sunset Explorer (Shoes)

Top-up 900 diamonds: Get a free Sunset Explorer (Bottom)

Top-up 1000 diamonds: Get a free Sunset Explorer (Top)

You can also choose the top-up pack of 1060 diamonds in Free Fire, which is available at INR 800, to match all the requirements. Given that rare costumes and emotes typically cost several hundred diamonds, getting them through this event is great.

The diamonds you buy can be used for the Demon Slayer collaboration or other events of your choice.

Steps to top-up diamonds and get rewards from the Smash Top-Up event

Follow simple steps to claim the rewards of the new event (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps outlined below to purchase diamonds in Free Fire and redeem the rewards available in the new Top-Up event:

Step 1: Start Free Fire on your device and head to the in-game top-up center, which you can reach by clicking on the “Diamond” icon on the lobby screen.

Step 2: Different top-up packs will appear, and you must select your preferred one. Upon doing so, you can complete the purchase.

The top-up packs present within the game (Image via Garena)

The top-up packs in Free Fire are as follows:

INR 80: 100 diamonds

INR 240: 310 diamonds

INR 400: 520 diamonds

INR 800: 1060 diamonds

INR 1600: 2180 diamonds

INR 4000: 5600 diamonds

If you cannot afford to purchase 1000 diamonds, it would be better to top-up 100 diamonds and get the Smash the Feather emote.

Step 3: Once the purchase of diamonds is complete, go to the Smash Top-Up event in the game.

Step 4: Tap the “Claim” button next to the event's rewards.

You can now equip the emote and the outfit in the Vault section of the battle royale title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.