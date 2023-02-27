Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event: How to get double diamonds in 2023

As was previously reflected in the leaks, the new Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event has commenced on the Indian server. Ever since the emergence of these leaks, players have been eagerly waiting to benefit from this fantastic opportunity.

Fans are naturally inclined towards this event as the price per diamond is slashed by half. However, the benefits aren't unlimited as the developers have set a cap on the maximum number of free diamonds players can obtain from the top-up, i.e., at 1000.

You can read through the following section to learn more about the event and the process of claiming the rewards.

A new 100% Bonus Top-Up event starts on the Free Fire MAX India server

The new 100% Bonus Top-Up event kicked off on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on February 27, 2023, allowing players to benefit from the same until March 5, 2023. Similar to any previously available event of this type, you only have to purchase the required quantity of the game's premium in-game currency to become eligible for additional rewards.

The requirements for the top-up event are as follows:

The requirements of the top-up event in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get 100 free diamonds

Purchase 300 diamonds to get 200 free diamonds

Purchase 500 diamonds to get 200 free diamonds

Purchase 1000 diamonds to get 500 free diamonds

As the requirements for the current Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event are successive, purchasing 1000 diamonds will net you an additional 1000 diamonds free of cost.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get a 100% bonus in Free Fire MAX

No separate steps will be involved in getting 100% additional diamonds as part of the ongoing event. To obtain the rewards, you must follow the steps given below:

You may purchase packs of up to 1000 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the top-up section of Free Fire MAX and then select the most appropriate pack from the listed options. You will receive a 100% bonus on your top-up of up to 1060 diamonds, and hence you may opt for your preferred alternative.

Step 2: Complete the transaction once the diamonds are credited to your account; you may claim additional diamonds through the events tab.

Select the 100% Bonus Top-Up event from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Chroma Futura tab from the menu and then select the 100% Bonus Top-Up section. The event interface will appear on the screen.

Step 4: You must click on the Claim button beside the activated option to receive the diamonds.

Comparison of each alternative in the 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX

The best value is on the purchase of a 1060 diamond pack (Image via Garena)

For example, if you purchase 100 diamonds for INR 80 and receive 100 more for free, the price per unit is INR 0.4. Upon acquiring a pack of 310 diamonds and obtaining the event bonus, the cost per diamond is INR 0.393.

A similar pattern can be seen with larger top-ups, like when purchasing 520 diamonds for INR 400, the cost of each diamond equals 0.392. Finally, the cost of each diamond when you're purchasing 1060 diamonds comes down to INR 0.388 after the event bonus. Hence, the best option is the biggest package, but the difference isn't very large.

