Free Fire MAX AC80 x PARAFAL Ring event: Start dates, how to get rewards and more

A new Free Fire MAX Luck Royale, AC80 x PARAFAL Ring, has kicked off on select servers. The community had been looking forward to its release since data miners leaked the event during the previous week. Now that it's available in the game, it opens the door to acquiring three attractive gun skins with Phantasmal Touch AC80 and Flames Undying PARAFAL as the key rewards.

In addition, you also have four other attractive gun skins up for grabs. However, the spins do not come in free as you need to spend diamonds, and the prices are in line with other similar Luck Royale.

Free Fire MAX AC80 x PARAFAL Ring start date and other details

The new AC80 x PARAFAL Ring event debuted in Free Fire MAX on July 23, 2023, and will continue for a week until July 29, 2023, similar to other Luck Royales. One spin will cost you 20 diamonds, while 11 spins come at a price of 200 diamonds. You will draw items randomly from the prize pool:

You may receive any item from the prize pool upon making spins (Image via Garena)

PARAFAL – Windrift Undying

AC80 – Phantasmal Touch

PARAFAL – Flames Undying

AC80 – Phantasmal Claw

1x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

The option to use the Universal Ring Tokens remains open. You may also utilize the previously collected tokens for the same purpose.

Select one of the rewards and click the exchange button (Image via Garena)

The available options and corresponding number of tokens are as follows:

PARAFAL – Flames Undying: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

AC80 – Phantasmal Touch: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

PARAFAL – Windrift Undying: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

AC80 – Phantasmal Claws: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

PARAFAL – Electron Undying: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

PARAFAL – Firespark: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

AC80 – Phantasmal Grasp: 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match): 10x Universal Ring Tokens

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Heal Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

FFWS 2021 Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment: Universal Ring Tokens

Steps to receive Phantasmal Touch AC80 and Flames Undying PARAFAL in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions to collect the rewards from the new AC80 x PARAFAL Ring event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the Luck Royale section and select the AC80 x PARAFAL Ring section.

Step 2: Spend diamonds to make spins to draw rewards randomly from the prize pool.

You may receive a gun skin or Universal Ring Tokens. You can exchange them later for multiple rewards.

Step 3: Click the Exchange button on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Select the appropriate reward and then click the exchange button. Confirm the transaction to receive the rewards.

All the gun skin rewards can be equipped through the weapon section in Free Fire MAX. There is no set cost for getting the specific gun skin; some individuals may obtain it during the first few spins, while others may need to pay hundreds of 1000 diamonds.

