New Free Fire AC80 + PARAFAL Ring leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

Since the release of the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server, the stream of new leaks has not stopped. Besides the update-related content, the details of an upcoming AC80 + PARAFAL Ring event for the selected servers have come to light. The data miners have not only shared the event's poster but also posted a video highlighting a few key rewards and other possible details.

Suppose these leaks are accurate, and the developer releases a new Luck Royale. You will have the opportunity to incorporate multiple exclusive gun skins into your in-game collection by spending diamonds. More details about the leaks are provided in the section below.

New Free Fire AC80 + PARAFAL Ring event leaked

Multiple popular data miners, including @maxxleakersofc, posted the leaks around the Free Fire AC80 + PARAFAL Ring Luck Royale on their Instagram handle. According to them, the new event will become available to the players on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers of the battle royale title on July 23, 2023.

Like past typical Ring-themed events, it will run for a week, i.e., until July 29, 2023, during which you may spend diamonds to make spins and get gun skins. Based on the other similar Ring events featuring items of similar rarity, you might have to spend 20 diamonds for a single spin and 200 diamonds for 11 of these.

Three AC80 and three PARAFAL skins will likely be available during the event. According to the leaked video, the specifics are as follows:

AC80 – Phantasmal Touch

AC80 – Phantasmal Claws

AC80 – Phantasmal Grasp

PARAFAL – Flames Undying

PARAFAL – Electron Undying

PARAFAL – Windrift Undying

The prize pool is also likely to include Universal Ring Tokens that you receive from the spins. You can essentially exchange these tokens for gun skins, among other rewards. They will be carried forward to the next event as well.

Given that these data miners have accurately revealed the launch of multiple events, it is likely for the event to be available in the battle royale title. That said, Garena is yet to confirm it, and hence the details mentioned in the article are only leaks. An official announcement about the same is expected in the coming days.

Ongoing Bunny Ring event in Free Fire MAX

A Bunny Ring event was added to Free Fire MAX recently and is still underway in the game. It includes two-gun skins alongside other Bunny-themed items like a Gloo Wall, a pan, a bike, a backpack, and more. The price of a spin in the event is relatively lower than some previous iterations and is set at nine diamonds. Moreover, you can make 11 spins for 90 diamonds as well.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.