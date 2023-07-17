New Bunny Ring event starts in Free Fire MAX: Get Electrify Bunny Gloo Wall, Backpack, and more rewards

The leaks regarding the Bunny Ring event have become accurate, and the event has made its way into Free Fire MAX’s Indian server. It has brought in multiple Bunny-themed rewards, and players would have to spend diamonds to have a shot at adding them to their in-game collections. Moreover, even if individuals miss their desired prize, they can exchange the Bunny Ears Token to acquire it.

This newly commenced event will run for two weeks, and interested users can consider whether they want to spend the in-game currency on it. They may find all the specifics about the new Bunny Ring in the section below.

New Bunny Ring event starts in Free Fire MAX: Electrify Bunny Gloo Wall and more rewards

The New Bunny Ring event has commenced in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Bunny Ring event started in Free Fire MAX on July 17, 2023, and will be available in the game until July 30, 2023. As with all the other ring-based events, you can make spins using diamonds to draw a reward from the prize pool.

Each spin would cost you nine diamonds, whereas the collection of 10+1 spins would be priced at 90 diamonds. The prize pool effectively consists of the following items:

Motorbike – Electrify Bunny

Electrify Bunny Loot Box

Electrify Bunny Skyboard

Pan – Bunny’s Order

Gloo Wall – Electrify Bunny

M1887 – Bunny’s Order

P90 – Bunny’s Order

Electrify Bunny Backpack

1x Bunny Ears Token

2x Bunny Ears Tokens

5x Bunny Ears Tokens

10x Bunny Ears Tokens

You can exchange the tokens for one of the desired items (Image via Garena)

As mentioned above, you can exchange the Bunny Ears Tokens for your desired reward later. The following are the specifics about the same:

200x Bunny Ears Tokens: P90 – Bunny’s Order

150x Bunny Ears Tokens: M1887 – Bunny’s Order

120x Bunny Ears Tokens: Gloo Wall – Electrify Bunny

90x Bunny Ears Tokens: Electrify Bunny Backpack

75x Bunny Ears Tokens: Motorbike – Electrify Bunny

50x Bunny Ears Tokens: Electrify Bunny Loot Box

50x Bunny Ears Tokens: Electrify Bunny Skyboard

50x Bunny Ears Tokens: Pan – Bunny’s Order

25x Bunny Ears Tokens: Room Card

10x Bunny Ears Tokens: Ornamental Touch (Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Bunny Ears Tokens: Tagger Weapon Loot Crate

10x Bunny Ears Tokens: Nightslayer Grizzly (SVD + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Bunny Ears Tokens: Merciless Necromancer Weapon Loot Crate

7x Bunny Ears Tokens: Cube Fragment

Since a spin only costs nine diamonds and 11 spins are priced at 90 diamonds, you can certainly try your luck. Items featured in the event will generally cost you a couple of hundred diamonds in the battle royale title, so it would not be a bad deal even if you get one of the good rewards after spending 90 diamonds.

How to access the Bunny Ring event in Free Fire MAX?

Access the event by going to the Diamond events section (Image via Garena)

Below are the steps that you can follow to access the Bunny Ring event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open your account in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Tap the Diamond events option and click the “Obtain” button to reach the Bunny Ring.

Step 3: You can spend the diamonds and make the spins.

After acquiring the skins, you can equip them by going to the in-game vault section of the battle royale title.

