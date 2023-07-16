Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event leaked: Start date, servers, and more details

The leaks for the much-awaited Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event have arrived. As per the dataminers, the event may soon begin on multiple servers. Its posters were shared by multiple popular leakers, including @venom.ofc_ and @sawgaming_2.0, on their Instagram handles, respectively. These dataminers are notorious and provide details of the upcoming events and content before the developers launch them. Hence, this lends credence to their claims about the release of a new Luck Royale in the coming days.

The following section discusses the details of the leaked Free Fire MAX event.

Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event leaked

The leaks for the upcoming Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring event were shared on Instagram a few hours back. According to the leaked poster, the next Luck Royale is expected to feature Bunny-themed items. You cannot obtain the rewards for free, and will have to spend diamonds to make spins to draw random items.

The event will reportedly go live on India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers on July 17, 2023, and continue until July 30, 2023. Based on the leaked poster, you stand a chance to get Bunny-themed items, including gun skins, a Gloo Wall, a backpack, and a loot box, among other rewards. The spins may cost the same as the existing iteration of the event, i.e., 20 diamonds for 1 and 200 diamonds for 10+1 spins.

In addition to obtaining the collectibles, you can also collect the required tokens in Free Fire MAX Bunny Ring to exchange for your preferred rewards. Unlike the previous iterations, you may not be able to use the Universal Tokens to claim the prizes, which may dampen the mood. Due to this, there is no fixed cost associated with obtaining a particular reward.

Currently, these are just leaks, and hence the details provided by the dataminers may not be 100% accurate. Thus, these must be taken with a grain of salt, as Garena may or may not add them to the battle royale title.

Free Fire AC80 Ring event leaks

Dataminers shared a video about the upcoming AC80 Ring event a few days back. Among the rewards on display were three exclusive-themed gun skins that you may stand a chance to acquire using diamonds. Similar to the leaks of the existing event, you have the option to exchange tokens for the rewards, but the Universal Tokens are not eligible.

