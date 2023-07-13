Free Fire AC80 Ring event leaked: Rewards and more details

New Free Fire leaks have come in one after another recently and have provided a glimpse of what might be available in the game in the coming days. Two popular data miners - @Knightclown_official and @cbx_bunny77, posted the leaks of an upcoming Ring-themed event that might offer an entire collection of exclusive AC80 gun skins.

The data miners posted the video of the event interface on their Instagram handle, showcasing some of the rewards that might be up for grabs. Here is everything you need to know about the leaked event in Free Fire.

A new Free Fire Ring event leaked

Ring events have become a staple part of the Free Fire Luck Royale recently, and now the recent leak suggests the release of a new one in the coming days. Per the leaked details, the event is expected to feature three exclusive gun skins: Phantasmal Grasp AC80, Phantasmal Touch AC80, and Phantasmal Claws AC80.

All Ring events require you to spend diamonds to make spins to receive the grand prize or collect special tokens that you may exchange for multiple rewards. Based on the existing Selected Ring on the Indian server, you may also have to spend 20 diamonds on a single spin and 200 for the 10+1 spins in this event.

Nonetheless, the data miners have not shed light on any other aspect of the event, including its start date or the servers in which the Luck Royale will be available. Moreover, the details provided are leaks; hence, they may not 100% transpire. Thus, these must be taken with a grain of salt.

Other upcoming events leaked

Plenty of new events are coming the players' way in Free Fire MAX. Among the new leaks is an event set to begin on July 14, 2023, and it will allow you to collect a free Magic Cube. A free Magic Cube can later be traded for a permanent outfit from the store.

Moreover, according to the leaks, a Mystery Shop is also queued up for July 14, 2023. As a result, you might be able to snap a few attractive outfits at a dirt cheap rate since you may receive up to a 90% discount. As per the data miners, Matrix Boi and Starlight Gal Bundle will be the two grand prizes.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and owing to the government-imposed restrictions, you are advised not to play the game. You may engage in the MAX version that is not on the blocked application list.

