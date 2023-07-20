New Play and Win event in Free Fire MAX: Get free Weapon Loot Crate and more rewards

Free Fire MAX frequently hosts events that keep its community engrossed. One of the latest events introduced in the game is the “Play and Win” Daily Mission, which will get updated every day between July 20 and July 25 to reward new items. The first day offers players an opportunity to get a free Weapon Loot Crate and other rewards.

The objectives that players must complete are pretty simple. All they have to do is play a specified number of matches in any game mode. After completing the tasks, they will be eligible to claim the rewards.

What to know about Garena's new Play and Win Daily Mission event in Free Fire MAX

The new event that Garena has introduced (Image via Garena)

On the first day of Free Fire MAX's new Play and Win Daily Mission event, the rewards include a Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, Secret Clue, and 500x Gold.

Here are the things that players need to do to get these rewards:

Play one match in the game: Get 500x Gold

Play four matches in the game: Get Secret Clue

Play nine matches in the game: Get Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

These requirements are successive, so gamers must only play nine matches in any of the modes to get all the rewards.

This event's rewards and tasks in the coming days may change (until July 25, 2023). However, they could also stay the same.

Open the Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate to receive a free gun skin (Image via Garena)

The Gold can be used in places like the Gold Royale. Meanwhile, players can use the Secret Clue as a loadout item in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. The Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate, on the other hand, contains the following:

FAMAS – Private Eye

UMP – Private Eye

VSS – Private Eye

AK47 – Private Eye

A trial version of these skins

These skins will not only provide the guns with a better look but will also enhance their attributes, helping players on the battlefield.

Steps to claim rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps outlined below to redeem the rewards of the “Play and Win” Daily Mission event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Complete the requirements of the event by playing nine matches in Free Fire MAX.

Tap the "Events" icon on the screen's left side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After doing this, tap the “Events” icon on the left side of the lobby screen to find the active events.

Select the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the “Play and Win” event under the “Team Up Challenge” tab. You will find the rewards on the screen.

Step 4: Press the “Claim” button to redeem the free items.

You must not miss out on Free Fire MAX's Play and Win Daily Mission event since its tasks are not challenging to complete.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.