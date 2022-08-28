Free Fire MAX Callback event guide: How to participate and get free rewards

The celebrations for Free Fire's 5th Anniversary have kept players engaged throughout the entire month of August, with a huge number of freebies that can be claimed in-game. One event that piqued gamers' interest is the recently initiated "Friends Callback," which allows players to earn up to 29999 diamonds absolutely free of charge.

Garena occasionally adds such events to the Battle Royale title, where gamers essentially have to invite their inactive friend's backs to win several rewards. The opportunity to get free diamonds has particularly attracted gamers.

Free Fire MAX Callback event provides a chance to get free diamonds

A new Callback event is available on Free Fire MAX India server until 27 August 2022. Gamers must invite a specific number of users to win special Violet Beams Crate and Diamond Royale Vouchers.

This crate includes diamonds, and gamers can collect as many crates as possible to increase the overall prospects of getting the premium in-game currency for free. The rewards up for grabs are as follows:

These are the different requirements to complete the new event (Image via Garena)

Free Violet Beams Crate and Diamond Royale Voucher – Invite one friend

Free 3x Violet Beams Crate, Unite FF 5th Anniversary, and 2x Diamond Royale Voucher – Invite three friends

Free 5x Violet Beams Crate and 3x Diamond Royale Voucher – Invite five friends

Free 7x Violet Beams Crate and 5x Diamond Royale Voucher – Invite seven friends

These requirements are cumulative; hence, gamers only need to invite back seven inactive users for the entire duration to get 16x Violet Beams Crate, which is undoubtedly a great deal for the players.

Subsequently, users may open these crates from the vault section to obtain one of the following items at random:

29999 diamonds

5x Amethyst Pentagon

4x Amethyst Pentagon

3x Amethyst Pentagon

2x Amethyst Pentagon

1x Amethyst Pentagon

The probability of obtaining the diamonds is 1%, while the Amethyst Pentagon is 99%. Thus, they only stand a chance to get premium in-game currency, and it is not guaranteed.

Steps to invite friends for the latest Callback event in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX players may follow the instructions in the following section to invite gamers and collect the rewards:

Step 1: They should access the events tab in the Battle Royale title by clicking on the calendar icon.

Step 2: Next, users can select Callback Your Friends in the 5th Anniversary tab.

Step 3: Click the "Call Back" button beside the rewards to open the list of inactive friends.

Users can proceed to invite their friends to get the free rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: They can click the invite button and then send a link to their inactive friends.

This link also includes an Inviter ID. The latter can use the link to log in to the BR title and use the Inviter ID to conclude the invitation process successfully.

Click the claim button to obtain the rewards (Image via Garena)

Once gamers have invited enough users, they can click the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them. Subsequently, they can open the crate from the vault to stand a chance to get 29,999 diamonds for free within Free Fire MAX.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta