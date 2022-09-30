Free Fire MAX Craftland guide: How to create custom map

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title made available by Garena. It features high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics, including incredible weapons and maps.

The most attractive feature of the MAX version is Craftland, where players have the option to create their own maps. Gamers can use lots of customizations to make the maps more competitive and play them with their friends. This article offers a simple guide to creating a map in Free Fire MAX's Craftland mode.

Guide to creating custom map in Free Fire MAX Craftland mode

Here is how you create a Free Fire MAX Craftland custom map:

1) Open the Free Fire MAX title on your smartphone.

2) Head to the map selection area and tap on Craftland.

Players who own a Creation Workshop Card will enter the Craftland mode directly. Gamers who don't have the card can visit the store to purchase one, which will cost 100 diamonds. Upon purchasing the Creation Workshop Card, players can create a personalized custom map.

This Craftland mode offers various in-game settings that players can customize, like terrain objects, buildings, structures, and decorations taken from the Bermuda map. This allows gamers to create products similar to those seen in the Ranked mode. The mode also facilitates improvement when it comes to the overall battle royale game sense and aim.

When customizing in the mode, players have different buttons that they can use to zoom in or out on the map while placing particular buildings or other decorative materials. On the left side of the screen, they will find the option to remove objects from the map that might have been misplaced.

Best things to do in Craftland mode

1) Improve your aim

The best thing to do on a Free Fire MAX custom Craftland map is to play with your friends to enhance your aim and accuracy. Players can act out the things that happen in regular FF matches and work on the things that require improvement.

Gamers can also learn to take advantage of the third-person perspective, where they need to stay behind cover like a wall and deal damage to their opponent. This will lower their foe's HP, and players will have a higher chance of taking the enemy down in a straight 1v1 battle.

2) Show your creative skills

The Craftland mode features four different customizations for players. Players can use and place them at various locations on the map in Free Fire MAX. With appropriate placement of these elements, they can present a fantastic creation that they can show to their teammates and friends.

FF MAX has been around for quite a while now. Players of the title have seen a fair number of features and modes. However, not all of them allow gamers to explore and put their creativity to good use. These are two things Craftland encourages, which makes it all the more appealing.

