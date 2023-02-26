Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (February 26, 2023): Day 3 rewards, how to get, and more

February has numerous events and activities lined up for Free Fire MAX players. Chroma Futura, which started on February 24 and will be accessible until early March, is the latest addition to the foray.

The developers will allow players to test new characters and gun skins as part of the campaign. Unlike other events where individuals must meet stringent requirements, this one does not involve difficult tasks. All you have to do is sign in and claim the rewards daily.

Read through the following section to learn more about the February 26, 2023, prizes and the steps to collect them.

Free Fire MAX: How to get free 24-hour Wukong and AC80 – Royal Warrior trials?

The two rewards of the Daily Trials (Image via Garena)

The third day of the Daily Trials event is now underway in Free Fire MAX. This time, players can acquire a 24-hour trial card of Wukong and an epic AC80 – Royal Warrior free of cost.

The items are available for a limited period of time, and to claim them, users must sign in between February 26, 2023, at 4 am IST and February 27, 2023, at 3:59 am IST.

Steps to collect Daily Trial rewards within Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to acquire the Daily Trial items in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and head to the event section.

Step 2: Open the Chroma Futura tab from the menu, and a list of available events will be displayed on the left.

Select the Daily Trials option and press the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Navigate to the available events and select the Daily Trials tab.

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the items to receive them in the account.

Once the rewards are added to your account, you can utilize their benefits for 24 hours. You may equip the character through the respective section. Alternatively, you can utilize the gun skin through the armory section available in the weapons tab.

Since the Daily Trials do not require you to complete difficult tasks, try not to miss out on these rewards.

Wukong character and AC80 – Royal Warrior

Wukong character in the game (Image via Garena)

Wukong is a widely used character in Free Fire MAX that allows players to transform into a bush thanks to its Camouflage ability. However, this transformation lasts only 10 seconds, and players must take a 10% hit in their movement speed.

Additionally, this ability comes with a caveat, as the transformation ends when players fire a bullet. Further, the cooldown time is set at 300 seconds, which also resets after taking down an opponent.

On the other hand, the AC80 – Royal Warrior is a gun skin with a golden and blue color theme with a golden aura. Additionally, the skin has golden color patterns that add to the overall appearance of the firearm.

This skin adds to the sniper's range and enhances the magazine's capacity. However, players will notice a slight compromise in their movement speed.

