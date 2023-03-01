Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (March 1, 2023): Day 6 rewards, how to get, and more

The sixth day of the Daily Trial is here on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, again bringing in a new character and gun skin for players to experience. It is a daily event wherein players must sign in to their account to receive the 24-hour trial card for a particular item.

The rewards for the sixth day are now available, and it features Xayne and AN94 – Spikey Spine as the two rewards. You may read through the following section for the steps to claim the rewards and an overview of the items.

How to get free 24-hour Xayne and AN94 – Spikey Spine without Free Fire from Daily Trials

Day 6 of the Daily Trials event has commenced in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

You can get the Xayne character and AN94 – Spikey Spine from today's Daily Trials. These can be availed by signing in between March 1, 2023, at 4:00 am (GMT +5:30) and March 2, 2023, at 3:59 am (GMT +5:30).

These two must be claimed before the stipulated time to enjoy them. Like the previous rewards, these can only be utilized for 24 hours once obtained.

Steps to claim rewards from Day 6 of the Daily Trials event in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps below to claim the Xayne character and AN94 – Spikey Spine from the Daily Trials event:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX on your mobile device.

Step 2: After it opens, click the "Calendar" icon on the right side of the screen. Soon, you will find the "Chroma Futura" events show up.

Click on the "Daily Trials" event on the left side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You must now select the Daily Trials event from the list of different events.

Step 4: As part of the final step, tap the "Claim" button next to the rewards.

After you claim them, you can equip them and use them in Free Fire MAX.

Xayne character and AN94 – Spikey Spine in Free Fire MAX

Xayne is one of the finest characters in the game (Image via Garena)

Xayne possesses an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. It allows players to gain 120 HP temporarily on the ability's activation. However, this HP will delay overtime. Additionally, users can experience 100% increased damage to the Gloo Walls and shields, making it a perfect option for offensive play.

This ability lasts only six seconds, so players have a small window to attack their opponents. Moreover, the cooldown time is 150 seconds. At the highest level, the character has 200% increased damage to Gloo Wall and shields, while at the highest level, the cooldown is at 100 seconds.

AN94 – Spikey Spine is also one of the most desired gun skins in the battle royale title, primarily for esthetics and added attributes. The purple and pink colored skin emanates squares from the nozzle, which adds to the overall vibe of the skin.

Coming to these attributes, players can enjoy the following improvements:

Rate of Fire: "++"

Range: “+”

Magazine: "-"

Note: A "+" denotes an increase in the particular attributes, while "-" represents a decrease.

With the added firing rate and range, players can take down opponents a range rather quickly.

