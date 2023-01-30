Free Fire MAX Dance Top-Up event: Get free Mythic Bamboo Dance emote and gun skin

The Dance Top-Up event is the most recent addition to Free Fire MAX, giving players a chance to claim two attractive rewards: the VSS – Heartseeker weapon skin and the Mythic Bamboo Dance emote. These items can be easily obtained by purchasing diamonds within the duration of the event.

Such top-up events have become a staple element of the battle royale title, with the developers regularly releasing new ones to incentivize gamers to purchase the premium in-game currency. The ongoing top-up event has two purchase thresholds, with each of them providing a single reward.

Read through to learn more about the ongoing Dance Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX and how you can obtain its rewards.

Free Fire MAX Dance Top-Up event provides Bamboo Dance and VSS – Heartseeker for free

The Dance Top-Up event was added to Free Fire MAX on January 30, 2023, i.e., right after the completion of the Fighter Top-Up. It will be accessible to users on the Indian server until February 5, 2023.

During this week, you can purchase diamonds to meet the event's requirements and become eligible for the rewards. The requisites for the event are as follows:

The requirements and rewards of the new top-up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get the free VSS – Heartseeker skin

Purchase 300 diamonds to get the free Bamboo Dance emote

Considering that the two requirements in this event are successive, every diamond purchase will count towards your progression. You can claim both rewards by purchasing 300 diamonds, which is a fairly good deal.

Steps to collect the Bamboo Dance and VSS – Heartseeker for free

You will first have to purchase diamonds with your Free Fire MAX account and collect the rewards through the corresponding event tab. To do so, you can follow the steps outlined in the section below:

You can purchase 300 diamonds to purchase both items (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access the top-up section of the battle royale title and purchase your preferred number of diamonds.

Since the highest requirement is set at 300 diamonds, purchasing anything above that amount will essentially reduce the additional value being received. Thus, purchasing a pack worth INR 240 diamonds is the most appropriate option.

Step 2: Click on the Dance Top-Up section from the Events tab once you have completed your purchase.

Step 3: Click on the Claim button next to the eligible rewards to claim them.

After obtaining the gun skin and the emote, you can equip the emote at the Vault, while the gun skin can equipped in the weapon section.

Is the new top-up event worth it?

The gun skin provides additional attributes (Image via Garena)

Clearly, Free Fire MAX's top-up events greatly improve the value that's being offered to players when it comes to in-app purchases. However, their rewards may vary by a significant margin. The current top-up event offers a Mythic emote and gun skin, both of which are great rewards to get free of cost.

Although these two rewards are undoubtedly worth a few hundred diamonds, not all players may find them appealing. If gamers prefer a complimentary emote and gun skin, they can make use of this opportunity or wait for future events with alternative offerings.

