Free Fire MAX Emote Party event (August 2023): How to get The Chromatic Finish emote and other rare rewards

With the arrival of the latest iteration of the Free Fire MAX Emote Party, Garena is offering the game's ever-growing audience a chance to win an exclusive The Chromatic Finish emote and several rare Grand Prizes. This web event for emotes is one of the community's favorites, and as a result, the developer introduces it multiple times during the year.

During this Emote Party, you must make the desired number of spins to receive items from the prize pool. However, the guarantee of receiving an emote reward in the super spin makes it easy for players to spend diamonds without hesitation.

New Free Fire MAX Emote Party event provides The Chromatic Finish and more emotes

The Emote Party was launched in Free Fire MAX On August 9, 2023. The event will conclude on August 22, 2023.

You have two options to make spins. The Normal Spin, at 19 diamonds, can provide a random item, while the Super Spin requires 199 diamonds but guarantees an emote reward.

Moreover, the first Super Spin only costs 99 diamonds. You are assured of winning the Chromatic Finish Emote on making five spins. Even after acquiring the said emote, you can continue making spins to collect the items.

Grand Prizes in Emote Party (Image via Garena)

The prize pool of the Free Fire MAX Emote Party is as follows:

Grand Prizes

The Chromatic Finish

The Collapse

Yes I Do

Mythos Four

Pirate's Flag

Normal Prizes in Emote Party (Image via Garena)

Normal Prizes

Arm Wave

Baby Shark

Shuffling

Energetic

Come and Dance

Threaten

Moon Flip

Wiggle Walk

Shake It Up

Dance Party

Dangerous Game

Death Glare

The Swan

The Victor

Fancy Hands

Shimmy

Challenge On!

Bhangra

Number 1

2x Cube Fragments

2x Underground Howl (M1014) Weapon Loot Crates

2x Winterlands (AK) Weapon Loot Crates

2x New Year (MP40) Weapon Loot Crates

2x Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crates

2x Water Balloon (AK)

Steps to get The Chromatic Finish emote and other rewards from Free Fire MAX Emote Party

Follow the steps provided below to access the Free Fire MAX Emote Party and get exclusive emotes:

Step 1: Sign in to your account and go to the Diamond events section by clicking its icon on the screen's left side.

Step 2: The available events will appear on the screen. Next, tap the "Obtain" button to head to the newly commenced Emote Party event.

Emote Party event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the event's interface appears, you can make your preferred type of spin, i.e., Normal Spin or Super Spin.

You will immediately receive a reward from the list mentioned earlier. Once you have acquired the necessary emotes, you can equip them from the "Vault" section of the battle royale title. You can only equip eight emotes at once, so you must wisely choose the desired emote you wish to carry to the battleground.

How many diamonds must you have to get The Chromatic Finish emote in Free Fire MAX?

The first spin costs you 99 diamonds, while the subsequent four spins are priced at 199 diamonds. This means that the total cost to get The Chromatic Finish emote is 895 diamonds. In the process, you will also receive four other emotes. This makes this method quite affordable.

