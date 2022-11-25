Free Fire MAX Evo Fist Token Top-Up event guide: Get free grenade skin and more

Garena has introduced many top-up events in its battle royale game Free Fire MAX, and yet another event, Evo Fist Token Top-Up, was launched today, i.e., November 25, 2022. The latest top-up event provides multiple freebies upon purchase of the required diamonds.

The developers have increased the top-up requirement for this event to 500 diamonds while offering three rewards. You have until November 29, 2022, to acquire diamonds and collect the offered rewards.

While some users will find this event incredibly useful, others may consider it futile. Read through for a detailed overview of the current top-up event in Free Fire MAX.

New Evo Fist Token Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX will be accessible until November 29

Evo Fist Token Top-Up has replaced the Galaxy Hyperbook Top-Up event on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. The event was added to the battle royale title today and allows users to obtain the Drachen Fist Tokens alongside the grenade skin.

The developers have set the following requirements for the current event:

The event features three top-up requirements (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Grenade – Drachen Mercy

Purchase 300 diamonds to get free 40x Drachen Fist Tokens

Purchase 500 diamonds to get free 80x Drachen Fist Tokens

All three requirements are successive in nature; hence, acquiring 500 diamonds will fulfill all three requirements, thus getting you all three items free of cost.

These 120 tokens allow individuals to level up the newly added Drachen Fist to level 3. You ultimately unlock the hit-and-kill effect. These tokens retail at ten diamonds each in the store, while these rewards are worth at least a thousand diamonds.

You may follow the instructions to purchase diamonds and then receive the rewards through the event section:

Step 1: Load Free Fire MAX on your device and head to the top-up section.

You can purchase a pack of 500 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A long list of available diamond packs will appear, and you should select the most appropriate option from the list.

Step 3: Make the payment and complete the transaction to receive diamonds in your account.

Select the new top-up section from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the diamonds are credited to your ID, you will be eligible to claim the rewards. Head to the event interface under the FFWS section.

Step 5: Click the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to avail them.

After acquiring the grenade skin, you may equip it through the weapon section, while the Drachen Fist tokens can be used through its dedicated tab within the Evo Gun section.

You can use the tokens to level up the skin (Image via Garena)

The event is disappointing for players who still need to acquire the Evo Fist skin in Free Fire MAX. All those who obtained the fist but still need to level it up can benefit from the event. However, you will need more tokens to receive additional perks.

If you are looking to get the exclusive Evo Fist skin, it is still available in Drachen Tower, where you can collect Evo Fist Tokens by making spins. This might cost a few thousand diamonds to achieve.

