What is Shrey YT's Free Fire ID? Stats, monthly income, and more

Shreyansh is a Free Fire content creator who runs the popular YouTube channel Shrey YT. His channel has garnered 1.68 million subscribers, and he provides viewers with regular updates regarding events and news in the game's community.

He also runs the Shrey Army channel, where he primarily posts short videos. The channel currently has more than 683k subscribers. However, Shreyansh has not been active on either channel in recent months.

Shrey YT's Free Fire ID and stats

Shrey YT's Free Fire ID is 202354886. The YouTuber has attained the following stats as of November 25, 2022:

BR Career stats

Shrey YT's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Shrey YT has played 2374 solo matches and has 285 victories, resulting in a win rate of 12%. He has secured 6953 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.33 and an average damage per match of 879.

The YouTuber has triumphed in 825 out of 4712 duo matches, equating to a 17.50% win rate. He has chalked up 13765 kills at an average damage per match of 992, and his K/D ratio is 3.54.

Shrey YT has participated in 14813 squad matches and has won 2878 games, resulting in a win rate of 19.42%. He has defeated 52650 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.41 and average damage per encounter of 1354.

BR Ranked stats

Shrey YT's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has played 129 solo matches in the current Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30 and has won 27 matches, ensuring a win rate of 20.93%. This season, he has scored 383 frags in the mode, yielding a 3.75 K/D ratio and an average damage per match of 928.

Shrey YT has five victories in 18 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 27.77%. He has 53 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.08 and an average damage output of 1258.

The Indian star has appeared in 11 squad games and has won two matches, converting to a win rate of 18.18%. Shrey YT has defeated 16 opponents in these games, registering a K/D ratio of 1.78 alongside an average damage per match of 628.

Note: The images and stats used in this article have been taken from Free Fire MAX. The content creator's stats will change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

Shreyansh's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that Shrey YT makes between $51 and $816 per month based on the channel's current viewership. The YouTuber's yearly earnings lie between $612 and $9.8K.

Shrey YT's YouTube channel

Shreyansh has been an integral part of the Free Fire community for many years. Like many others, he began his YouTube journey by posting tutorials, tips, and other gameplay-related content. A few years later, he began reporting on events in the Indian Free Fire community.

The channel only had a few thousand subscribers in the first half of 2020, but garnered over one million subscribers by the end of the year. The subscriber count for the last few months has been around 1.68 million.

As per Social Blade, he has not gained a single subscriber in the last 30 days. However, he has gained 203.974k video views in the same time frame.

Disclaimer: Due to government restrictions, Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire. However, they can continue playing the MAX version of the game.

