Free Fire MAX Exchange Store event: Get Great Conductor emote and Digital Tig pet skin for free

After the arrival of the Free Fire MAX OB35 update, the Indian server of the game is filled with new and exciting events with a passel of freebies up for grabs. Battle in Style events are now in full swing, with numerous activities queued up until 5 August 2022 to keep gamers engaged in the battle royale title.

Among them, the Exchange Store opened today, featuring a new emote and pet skin, alongside multiple other vouchers and items for free. However, gamers will be required to put in considerable effort to accomplish this event's requirements.

How to get the Great Conductor emote and Digital Tig pet skin for free in Free Fire MAX

The new Exchange Store opened on 22 July in Free Fire MAX and will be available until 1 August 2022. The event is relatively simple to understand as users must accumulate Yellow Block tokens and exchange them for the rewards.

Gamers can collect tokens through numerous means (Image via Garena)

These tokens are available after the match drops, i.e., 1x Yellow Block after every Lone Wolf match and 2x Yellow Block after every BR or CS match. Until 29 July, the developers have set a maximum limit of 10 tokens per day. These restrictions will be lifted on 30 July and 1 August, as users can collect unlimited tokens on the two days mentioned above.

Another way to collect the tokens is to play the Hop Hop mini-game. Users will receive Yellow Block by completing daily missions and accomplishing Milestone Rewards as well.

At the same time, the rewards up for grabs comprise the following:

Gamers can exchange them for the following rewards (Image via Garena)

Great Conductor – 60x Yellow Block

Pet Skin: Digital Tig – 25x Yellow Block

Digital Play Banner – 15x Yellow Block

Digital Play Avatar – 15x Yellow Block

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022) – 15x Yellow Block (Exchange available: 2 times)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry Date: 31 August 2022) – 15x Yellow Block (Exchange available: 2 times)

Digital Core – 15x Yellow Block (Exchange available: 3 times)

Pet Food – 5x Yellow Block (Exchange available: 4 times)

Armor Crate – 5x Yellow Block (Exchange available: 4 times)

Supply Crate – 5x Yellow Block (Exchange available: 4 times)

Steps to access the event and collect the rewards in Free Fire MAX

Players may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards through the Free Fire MAX Exchange Store:

Step 1: After collecting enough Yellow Block in Free Fire MAX, users can access the game's event section by clicking on the calendar button on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they should select the Battle in Style tab and click on the Exchange Store button.

Users can click the claim button to win rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can press the claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

The emote and pet skin are of immense value and hence should not be missed by the users. Any active users can claim the rewards within a few days as they can collect ten tokens every day until 29 July just by playing five games a day. Subsequently, they will only need a few additional Yellow Blocks to get both emote and pet skin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far