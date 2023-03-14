Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel: How to get Koi Descend and Koi Skyfin

There is an abundance of cosmetics already in Free Fire MAX, and developers do not miss a beat to release new and attractive options. The two latest items to the foray are Koi Descend arrival animation and Koi Skyfin, both available through the newly launched fan-favorite Faded Wheel.

Fans widely use this Luck Royale to obtain in-game items as the overall acquisition cost is known, which helps players evaluate the opportunity. Additionally, players also get several other assured items on eight spins.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel featuring arrival animation starts on the Indian server

Faded Wheel is the new Luck Royale that went live in Free Fire MAX, where players can spend diamonds to win multiple attractive rewards. The fact that the rewards are not repeated makes this Luck Royale event even more attractive.

The new Luck Royale kicked off today, and players will have access to the event until March 20, 2023, to obtain the items from the prize pool, which includes the following:

There are a total of 10 items in the prize pool (Image via Garena)

Koi Descend arrival animation

Koi Skyfin

Aquarius parachute

Mr. Shark

Cube Fragment

Lucky Koi Weapon Loot Crate

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Skyline Loot Crate

Pet Food

Players cannot obtain all the rewards as they must miss out on two. In most cases, the Cube Fragment and Pet Food can be easily skipped out on to bet the most value. On top of this, there is no fixed price for the spins. It starts at nine diamonds and gradually increases to 499 diamonds.

Steps to get grand prizes from the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these steps to get Koi Descend arrival animation and Koi Skyfin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1) Boot up the Luck Royale section of the game and then select the New Arrival Animation tab from the list of available options.

Remove the prizes from the pool (Image via Garena)

Step 2) Pick two unwanted items from the prize pool of ten. Confirm their removal by clicking on the button in the center of the Wheel.

Spend diamonds to receive one item (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the two rewards are removed, you may randomly spin using diamonds to receive an item.

Step 4: Continue making spins until you have acquired all the rewards.

Some players may acquire two grand prizes in the first few spins, while others might have to complete all eight spins to draw them.

However, in any of these cases, the cost of getting the Koi Descend arrival animation, Koi Skyfin, and the other six items cannot exceed 1082 diamonds. This makes it a delightful deal for Free Fire MAX players who have sufficient diamonds in their accounts.

