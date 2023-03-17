Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel (March 2023): Get Make Some Noise emote and Dude in Black Bundle

Presently, there's a galore of Faded Wheels on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, with two Luck Royales present in the game simultaneously. The latest iteration introduces an attractive Make Some Noise emote and an exclusive outfit as the two Grand Prizes.

This Luck Royale offers additional rewards such as a parachute, a banner, vouchers, gun crates, and more. Players can receive all of the aforementioned rewards by making a certain number of spins using diamonds during this Luck Royale.

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel features Make Some Noise emote and Dude in Black Bundle

Even before the previous Faded Wheel came to an end, Garena has already launched another one on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Players can use this opportunity to obtain the Make Some Noise emote and the Dude in Black Bundle.

As expected, the prize pool for this event features ten rewards, which are as follows:

The prize pool for the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Make Some Noise emote

Dude in Black Bundle

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: April 30, 2023)

Melody Blast parachute

Neon Ridges

Crimson Heir (PARAFAL + Woodpecker) Weapon Royale Crate

Cube Fragment

Supply Crate

Although all of the items that are up for grabs are good options, it isn't possible to obtain all of them as you'll have to remove two prizes before making the spins. Players will most likely be better off by eliminating the Supply Crate and Cube Fragment options.

Procedure to get free rewards through the new Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

You can follow these instructions to receive the exclusive Make Some Noise emote, Dude in Black Bundle, alongside several other rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load up the game’s Luck Royale by clicking on the corresponding option from the menu on the left side.

Step 2: A list of options will appear, and you must select the banner Make Some Noise to access the Luck Royale interface.

Remove the unwanted prizes and make spins to receive the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As with any Faded Wheel, select two undesired icons by tapping on the bottom left corner of this icon to confirm the removal.

Step 4: You can make spins using diamonds once two items are removed.

Like in previous similar events, the price of the spin will gradually increase with every use. The first spin will costs nine diamonds, with the subsequent prices increasing to 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499 diamonds. The overall cost of definitely obtaining the Grand Prizes will be 1082 diamonds.

Whenever you receive an item from this list, it won't be repeated again. Thanks to this, you'll have a higher chance of winning the Grand Prizes in subsequent spins. If players have a surplus of diamonds and are interested in obtaining these items, they can try out their luck at this newly released event.

