Free Fire MAX Fight for Rampage event guide: Unlock Ink Wings Parachute and Rampage Finale Avatar

Fight for Rampage is one of the newer events to make its way into Free Fire MAX, thanks to the release of Rampage: Finale. The premise of the event is straightforward: you must deal damage to opponents in order to fulfill certain requirements and become eligible for multiple rewards, including the Rampage Finale Avatar and Ink Wings Parachute.

Garena has also introduced multiple other events, including a Showdown main event where you can get a bundle, pet skin, and more.

What to know about new Fight for Rampage event in Free Fire MAX

Requirements of Fight for Rampage event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Fight for Rampage went live in Free Fire MAX on August 18, 2023. Per the event calendar, you will have access to it until August 24, 2023. As stated earlier, you only need to play the game and deal sufficient damage to receive its rewards.

The specifics of the event and the corresponding set of requirements are as follows:

Deal 20000 damage – Rampage Finale Avatar and Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

Deal 40000 damage – Ink Wings Parachute and Mystic Seeker Weapon Loot Crate

The events' requirements are attached in that the damage dealt will count towards both items. As a result, you only need to deal 40000 damage to obtain the rewards. Considering the duration of the event, you should not find it very difficult to meet the requirements.

Although Garena has no specific restrictions in place regarding the mode, you can lean towards Clash Squad to meet the requirements.

Steps to get Ink Wings Parachute and Rampage Finale Avatar

Here is the detailed procedure that you can follow to receive Ink Wings Parachute and Rampage Finale Avatar in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your account and head straight to the matches. You can also track the progress through the respective event page.

Select Fight for Rampage section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have achieved the event requirements, access Rampage: Finale tab and select Fight For Rampage.

Step 3: Click the claim button on the right side to receive the items.

List of other available rewards in Free Fire MAX Rampage: Finale

Rampage Showdown event provides attractive rewards (Image via Garena)

Garena has revealed the event calendar for Rampage: Finale, which provides an opportunity to win the following items:

Ink Stroke Avatar

Ink Stroke Banner

Pet Skin: Inked Falco

Ink Blade

Ink Flow Bundle

Although you do not have to spend diamonds to obtain these items, you must work through missions to obtain them.

