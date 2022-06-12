Free Fire MAX Finn top-up event: How to get diamonds and free rewards in India

Garena recently released a new Shark Finn top-up event in Free Fire MAX. Players can purchase the required number of diamonds to get the newly incorporated, Fin pet for free.

Pets are the creatures in Free Fire MAX that follow the users across the map. These are not mere companions since they possess distinct abilities that further assist their users; however, their effect is considerably less than that of characters.

These are priced at 699 diamonds in the store, which is generally not a feasible option for gamers. Fortunately for users, these are released through the top-up event for free, similar to the ongoing one.

How to purchase diamonds to get free rewards through the Free Fire MAX Fin top-up event

Garena launched the Shark Finn top-up on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX on 12 May 2022, just after the conclusion of Demonic Grin top-up 2. It features the pet, along with its multiple skins and action as rewards for purchasing 500 diamonds. The rewards up for grabs are as follows:

The requirements of this new event (Image via Garena)

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Finn pet

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free Pet Skin: Angry Surfer Finn

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive free Pet Skin: Thunderstorm Finn and Show Off action

All the rewards mentioned earlier are cumulative; hence, gamers need to acquire a total of 500 diamonds until its conclusion on 17 June 2022. Moreover, the items are considered free, given that players must not spend the purchased diamonds to acquire them.

Owing to the cost of acquiring a pet, this top-up event offers a great deal to the users. Gamers must acquire just 100 diamonds worth INR 80 to receive the Finn for free.

Steps to buy diamonds and claim the rewards

Step 1: Users should start by visiting the in-game top-up center after opening Free Fire MAX on their devices.

Go to the in-game top-up centerand choose the number of diamonds to be purchased (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will be able to find different options, and they can subsequently select the required number of diamonds.

Step 3: Gamers can finally proceed with the payment to receive the currency for free within the battle royale title.

Users can subsequently complete the payment to fulfill the requirements of the event (Image via Garena)

Once players in Free Fire MAX buy diamonds, they must manually claim rewards via the top-up event section. The steps on the same are:

Step 1: To begin with, gamers must head to the top-up event section.

Step 2: They must next tap on the ‘Claim’ button to redeem the items available in the event.

Step 3: The obtained items can later be equipped by visiting the relevant ‘Pet’ section.

Which top-up option is best to purchase?

The best diamond pack to purchase in this event (Image via Garena)

All the items in the ongoing top-up events are equally enticing to purchase. However, purchasing the necessary diamonds for the pet is likely the best option for interested users. At the same time, they can save money to acquire diamonds during for the upcoming top-up event to get even more free rewards.

