Free Fire MAX free Light Fest redeem codes: Date, time, how to get, and more

With activities scheduled throughout October offering tempting freebies, the Free Fire MAX Light Fest has been one of the biggest celebrations of the year on the Indian server. The festivities will culminate on October 24, with tons of freebies lined up for the given day.

As part of the countdown to the peak day of the Light Fest celebrations, a livestream will be available on the official Free Fire MAX India's YouTube channel. It will begin today, October 21, at 8:30 PM IST and last two days, till October 23, 11:59 PM IST.

You will receive exciting drops through the livestream, and the rewards are rumored to be provided through the redeem codes.

All known information about Free Fire MAX Light Fest redeem codes

During the stream, the developers will offer the participants free rewards and special drops every hour. Nonetheless, Garena has not disclosed the specifics of the prizes that will be distributed.

However, it is worth mentioning that the stream's description indicates that participants will have a chance to win an Elite Pass, 10,000 Diamonds, and a Divinity Blast Gloo Wall.

While developers have lined up a lot of freebies, the exact distribution method has still not been revealed. Based on popular conjectures and leaks by data miners, these incentives will most likely be provided via a redeem code.

However, without Garena's confirmation, the distribution of rewards through these codes is just a leak and must be taken with a grain of salt. If this materializes, you will need to act quickly to claim the various items, as all such codes may expire soon after their distribution.

Steps to how to use redeem codes in Free Fire MAX

Essentially, codes for Free Fire MAX cannot be used in-game and must be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official website set up by Garena for the use of redemption codes. You can complete the redemption procedure by checking out the steps outlined below:

Six different options are available to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform you used to link your Free Fire account.

The website offers a total of six distinct login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Also, guest accounts will not work, and you will have to link them to any of these platforms.

Step 2: After completing the login successfully, input the necessary redeem code into the text box. Enter it carefully, and do not make any typing errors.

Click the confirm button beneath the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: To complete the redemption, tap the 'Confirm' button beneath the text box. A dialog window will appear, informing you of the code's redemption status and other details.

Once the process gets completed, you can open Free Fire MAX on your device and receive the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section. Garena will usually deliver the items immediately, but you may have to wait as the procedure can sometimes take up to 24 hours to deposit the rewards.

Note: The Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire and its MAX version is the same, as the accounts used in both games are common.

