Free Fire MAX Friends Callback event: How to get free Weapons Royale vouchers in March 2022

With the arrival of new BTS collaboration events in Free Fire MAX, players have a lot of missions and activities to complete and earn various rewards. Additionally, the developers included a new Friends Callback event, which rewards them with Weapon Royale Vouchers and Universal Fragments.

As implied by the name, gamers have to invite back their friends to have been offline for an extended period to receive the given items. This is not a difficult task, and they should not miss out on the rewards.

New Callback event in Free Fire MAX offers Weapon Royale Vouchers

The New Friend Callback event made its way into the game on 26 March, and users only have a few days until 30 March to invite back a total of seven friends to become eligible for all the rewards.

Each qualified gamer who enters the ID will increase the player's task progress and thus make them eligible for the rewards.

Rewards in the Friends Callback in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The list of prizes for the new Callback event in Free Fire MAX is as follows:

Call back one friend to receive 1000x Universal Fragments

Call back three friends to receive 2000x Universal Fragments and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

Call back five friends to receive 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Call back seven friends to receive 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Note: Each Weapon Royale Voucher has an expiry date and must be utilized in the Luck Royale section before 31 May.

Steps to get rewards from this event

Players can either send a link to a friend or ask them to enter their ID on the callback page after signing in to the game. Here are the steps they can follow to send an invite to a friend and collect the rewards:

Step 1: Users should open Free Fire MAX and access the Free Character System tab in the event section.

Step 2: Next, they must select Friend Callback and press the button beside the rewards. A list of inactive friends will appear.

Users have multiple options to send the link (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They can send the invite to these individuals through any platform, and once they log in, their progress will be countered.

Gamers can collect the rewards from the same page.

Even though these rewards appear insignificant in the first instance, they are precious. A total of six Weapon Royale Vouchers would save players 240 diamonds in the specified Luck Royale. The MAC10 – Frozen Platinum is currently available in Weapon Royale, and users may spend their vouchers to try and get the skin

